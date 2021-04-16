Have you got a talent you want to show off onstage or at festivals? This is the casting call for you

It's been a while since we've been able to get out to anything - gigs, festivals, museums, installations, sessions, fashion shows, drag races... and it's been a downer.

But over the course of lockdown, many of us have been in our homes and bubbles, working away on the things that make life worth living for so many creative people - whether it's been getting reacquainted with an old love from many moons ago, like painting or an instrument, or getting to grips with new ways of writing and reaching people, like the current crop of TikTok-friendly comedians, dancers and other personalities.

Another thing is for certain amid all this change - our relationship with the arts has changed, and the arts scene will be a different place to re-emerge into, when the time is right. Venues will be different, more kinds of spaces will hopefully be open, and we'll all appreciate the chance to get together and enjoy the arts as communities and friends again.

Enter the THISISPOPBABY collective, including artists like the iconic Panti Bliss, and events like their self-titled Electric Picnic stage, and Dublin's Queer Notions festival.

Cork performers Famous Seamus and Seántastic - The Lords of Strut, two of the many performers that have worked with THISISPOPBABY

From filling up theatres worldwide with shows like Corkonians The Lords of Strut's RIOT, a celebration of Irish underground performance; to club nights like Dublin's WERK, this crew knows what it's like to get out there, embrace the fear and show the world what they're made of, and what drives them to create and partake in chaotic, colourful spectacle.

Now, they're turning their attention to looking at all of the talent that we're sitting on, at home, in our schools and workplaces, for a brand-new database they're compiling for after this is all said and done.

"We may not be able to perform right now but we’re making our plans for our return to stages and the dancefloors", says the crew in a statement.

"So, we’re looking to hear from you. You, the crazy performer on Inishowen, you the fire-eater in Lahinch, you, the sean-nós dancer in Tallaght, you, the opera singer in Baltimore, you, the acrobat in Derry, you, the drag performer in Clonmel."

"We are looking for singular and specialist talent from all corners of the island."

If you're looking to let that performer out of you, or even put them in touch with like minds and hopes for the post-pandemic party, you can't go far wrong.

To apply, check out the website - applications close on May 3rd.