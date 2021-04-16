Album review: McCartney III: Imagined uses top-class collaborators to bridge the generation gap

There have been brasher and more melodramatic lockdown records than Paul McCartney’s McCartney III. Yet last year’s third in his trilogy of introspective and experimental “McCartney” albums confirmed that the former Beatle still had a keen ear for a heartbreaking melody and a facility for lyrics that walked the line between touching and cheesy.

Just a few months on, the LP has been ambitiously recontextualised by a hand-picked crew of friends and artists McCartney has admired from afar. It’s quite a line-up, encompassing indie royalty St Vincent and Phoebe Bridgers and veterans Beck, Damon Albarn and Massive Attack’s 3D.