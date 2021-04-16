Friday TV Tips: 80 birthday candles for President Michael D Higgins

Our President Michael D Higgins turns 80 this Sunday, and Ryan sat down with him at Áras an Uachtaráin to discuss the President's hopes for Ireland's future.
Kathy Bates, the Academy Award-winning actress and star of Misery, Titanic, PS I Love You, and Fried Green Tomatoes, will tell how she is trying to perfect a Ballyfermot accent for her latest role.
Kathy is starring ina film about three working-class Ballyfermot, Dublin ladies heading off on a pilgrimage to Lourdes in the 1960s.
Ireland rugby captain Johnny Sexton will be chatting about his chances of making the Lions team, the return of Simon Zebo to Munster, and lending his support to DEBRA Ireland.
Claudia Scanlon, who has epidermolysis bullosa, or butterfly syndrome, will be joined by her mother Liz to speak to Ryan about living with the condition and thriving against the odds.
Singer Imelda May will perform, with Niall McNamee, from her new album 11 Past the Hour.
And we'll get to see the debut TV performance of Crybaby from Noel Hogan featuring Bronagh Gallagher.
There's a new gaffer in the chair: this satirical quiz show is really “sucking diesel” as Adrian Dunbar takes over as guest host. Comedian, Katherine Ryan, and journalist, Tim Shipman, also join in the fun with team captains, Ian Hislop and Paul Merton.
Original Screenplay: Written and directed by Emerald Fennell (Killing Eve) and produced by Ben Browning (Passengers), Ashley Fox (The Courier) and Josey McNamara (Dreamland).
Carey Mulligan stars as ‘Cassie’; a wickedly smart but singularly focused woman, who in order to overcome events from her past lives a double life by night. Following an unexpected encounter, Cassie is given the chance to right the wrongs of the past.