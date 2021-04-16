Friday TV Tips: 80 birthday candles for President Michael D Higgins

The Late Late Show

RTÉ One, 9.35pm

Our President Michael D Higgins turns 80 this Sunday, and Ryan sat down with him at Áras an Uachtaráin to discuss the President's hopes for Ireland's future.

Picture from The President's Surprise by Peter Donnelly (donnellyillustration.com)

Kathy Bates, the Academy Award-winning actress and star of Misery, Titanic, PS I Love You, and Fried Green Tomatoes, will tell how she is trying to perfect a Ballyfermot accent for her latest role.

Kathy Bates as the twisted superfan Annie Wilkes in Misery

Kathy is starring in The Miracle Club a film about three working-class Ballyfermot, Dublin ladies heading off on a pilgrimage to Lourdes in the 1960s.

Ireland rugby captain Johnny Sexton will be chatting about his chances of making the Lions team, the return of Simon Zebo to Munster, and lending his support to DEBRA Ireland.

Claudia Scanlon, who has epidermolysis bullosa, or butterfly syndrome, will be joined by her mother Liz to speak to Ryan about living with the condition and thriving against the odds.

Singer Imelda May will perform Don’t Let Me Stand on My Own, with Niall McNamee, from her new album 11 Past the Hour.

And we'll get to see the debut TV performance of Crybaby from Noel Hogan featuring Bronagh Gallagher.

Have I Got News for You

BBC One, 9pm

There's a new gaffer in the chair: this satirical quiz show is really “sucking diesel” as Adrian Dunbar takes over as guest host. Comedian, Katherine Ryan, and journalist, Tim Shipman, also join in the fun with team captains, Ian Hislop and Paul Merton.

Adrian Dunbar hosts Have I Got News for You

The Graham Norton Show

BBC One, 11.15pm

It's a 'highlight's edition: A chance to catch up with George Clooney, Tom Hanks, Jamie Dornan, Viola Davis, Bruce Springsteen, Jessica Chastain, and Dolly Parton as they chat to Graham Norton.

Promising Young Woman

Sky Cinema and NOW

This film won two BAFTAs: Outstanding British Film and Original Screenplay.

It was ritten and directed by Emerald Fennell ( Killing Eve, The Crown) and produced by Ben Browning ( Passengers), Ashley Fox ( The Courier) and Josey McNamara ( Dreamland)­.

Carey Mulligan stars as ‘Cassie’; a wickedly smart but singularly focused woman, who in order to overcome events from her past lives a double life by night. Following an unexpected encounter, Cassie is given the chance to right the wrongs of the past.

Promising Young Woman. Pictured: Carey Mulligan as Cassie, Bo Burnham as Ryan. Picture: PA Photo/Courtesy of Focus Features/Merie Weismiller Wallace

Sport

Premier Division: Derry City v Drogheda United, RTÉ2, ko 7.45pm Premier League: Everton v Tottenham Hotspur, 8pm, Sky Sports