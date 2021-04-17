Radio Highlights: Doireann Ní Ghríofa talks poetry; life as the Berlin Wall fell; Julien Temple interviewed

SATURDAY

Culture File Weekly

Lyric FM, 6.30pm

A round-up of Luke Clancy's Culture File stories from Lyric's Classic Drive this week - exploring music, media, tech, art, food, play and design in bite-sized segments.

Céilí House

RTÉ 1, 9pm

Music from Andy Irvine, Angela Carberry and Guidewires; excerpts from Céilí House's April 2020 show with students from the Marino Institute of Education in Dublin.

Newstalk Documentaries

Newstalk, 9pm

Behind the Wall: The story of four men and women with Irish connections who lived in East Germany, behind the Berlin Wall - and what life was like when it finally came down in 1989.

SUNDAY

Newstalk Documentaries

Newstalk, 7am

Town of Kings: Documenting the growth of the seaside town of Dún Laoghaire, from Victorian times to the present, through the perspective of historians, and longtime residents.

An tSeachtain

R na G, 10am

Máirín ní Ghadhra chairs a debate on the proposed 'two-track' reforms to the Leaving Certificate Irish curriculum, outlining separate curricula for Gaelcholáistí and English-language schools.

The Lyric Feature

Lyric FM, 6pm

Sappho's Daughter: an epic poem by Theo Dorgan, performed by actors Olwen Fouéré and Barry McGovern, with a musical score by Colm Mac Con Iomaire.

The Poetry Programme

RTÉ 1, 7.30pm

Cork-born poet and writer Martina Evans speaks with presenter Olivia O'Leary about her new collection, 'American Mules'.

MONDAY

Julien Temple arriving for the 23rd Music Industry Trusts Award held at the Grosvenor House Hotel in London in 2014. He talks music and documentaries, Monday at 7.30, BBC Radio Ulster

Arena

RTÉ 1, 7pm

Kerry folk iconoclast Junior Brother talks about the upcoming MusicTown online festival, and novelist/essayist Rachel Kuchner discusses 'The Hard Crowd', her new book of essays.

The Stephen McCauley Show

BBC Radio Ulster, 7.30pm

English director Julien Temple speaks about his Shane McGowan and Joe Strummer documentaries, as well as working with The Undertones in 1980.

Across the Line: Introducing

BBC Radio Ulster, 9.30pm

Belfast composer/producer Amerik speaks with presenter Gemma Bradley, and performs live, in socially-distanced session.

TUESDAY

Arena

RTÉ 1, 7pm

Cork-based poet/writer Doireann Ní Ghríofa talks to Seán Rocks about her latest collection of poetry, 'To Star the Dark', inspired by lockdown walks around the city.

The Alternative

2FM, 10pm

A double deep-dive into the RTÉ session archive - a 1987 Fanning session from Thee Amazing Colossal Men, and a 2010 Hegarty session from Dublin's sadly-underrated Cap Pas Cap.

WEDNESDAY

Arena

RTÉ 1, 7pm

On the fifth anniversary of his passing, RTÉ's weeknight arts magazine takes a look at the life and legacy of genre-busting music superstar Prince.

THURSDAY

The Blue of the Night

Lyric FM, 9pm

Bernard Clarke connects different musical landscapes - bringing listeners on a genre-defying journey through centuries, genres and soundscapes.

The Alternative

2FM, 10pm

More action from Europe's music shows, presented by Dan Hegarty - tracks from a session recorded by UK outfit Doves for BBC’s 6Music, at the BBC Radio Theatre.

FRIDAY

The Lyric Concert

Lyric FM, 7pm

Paul Herriott presents from the National Concert Hall, where the RTÉ National Symphony Orchestra perform two new commissions by Anne Marie O'Farrell and Irene Buckley at New Music Dublin 2021.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Ian Lynch of Lankum: Fire Draw Near podcast episodes are also available on DDR's Mixcloud

Fire Draw Near

mixcloud.com/DublinDigitalRadio

Lankum man Ian Lynch delves into his years of song-collecting, academia and archiving to assemble a people's history of Irish traditional and folk music, with the podcast getting its start on community station Dublin Digital Radio.