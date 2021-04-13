Irish date for Wild Mountain Thyme cinema release pushed to summer 

We’ll have to wait a bit longer to finally see the film that’s more Oirish than the Irish and caused controversy when its trailer was released and viewers heard some questionable accents.
Wild Mountain Thyme’s debut in Ireland has been rescheduled from later this month to the summer when it will be released in cinemas nationwide.
While an official date has yet to be announced for Ireland, the film will be available to stream on major platforms, including Sky, Amazon and Apple, in the UK from April 30.
The film stars Jamie Dornan and Emily Blunt as neighbouring star-crossed lovers and Christopher Walken as Dornan’s father, an ageing farmer who plans to sell his land to his wealthy American nephew, played by John Hamm.
Filmed in Co Mayo, the Irish landscape dazzles on the screen. However, the actors’ Irish accents have left a lot to be desired. Dornan, who is from Northern Ireland, dismissed the widespread criticism as humourous.
“I thought the reaction was funny,” he told The Graham Norton Show in December after widespread public commentary from viewers as well as bodies including the Irish Embassy and Dublin Airport weighing into the debate on social media.
“I’m from Ireland and our currency is taking the piss, so it’s rare to put something out there and not have the piss taken. I’m all for it.”
Written and directed by John Patrick Shanley, Wild Mountain Thyme is based on Shanley’s stage play, Outside Mullingar.