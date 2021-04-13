GameTech: Video games with an environmental theme 

1. Okami

Remember the Nintendo Wii? There was nothing more satisfying than using the Wii’s motion controller to brush nature into life in Okami, one of the greatest games of the 2000s. Although Okami was designed like a Zelda title, spanning a 60-hour adventure, the core mechanic involved drawing circles around poisoned fauna to restore life and bloom. Watching flowers burst into life on a dead tree was nothing short of spiritual.

2. Botanicula

A funny, heart-warming adventure about five insect friends living on a doomed tree. The friends set out to save their tree’s last seed, because their home is infested by parasites. Although the premise might sound gloomy, the reality of Botanicula is very different. This is a relaxing and highly charming experience, a puzzle game that puts you in touch with a microscopic world of nature.

3. Beyond Blue

Take a journey into the ocean with researcher Mirai, as she uses new technology to interact with and seek out life in the ocean depths. The narrative for Beyond Blue was crafted by BBC Studios, among others, and the game has an interactive encyclopaedia showing the creatures you have encountered. It even has footage from Blue Planet II.

4. Fallout series

While there are many smaller, independent games that deal brilliantly with specific environmental themes, you can’t beat Fallout as a cautionary tale. Set in a post-apocalyptic wasteland, the Fallout series is chock full of warnings and stories about the folly of technology and what a world without nature and an ecosystem might look like. The game itself might be fun, but the environment sure isn’t.

5. Outer Wilds

The best game of 2019, which will also be releasing on Nintendo Switch this summer. Outer Wilds is a space exploration game with a twist – you keep reliving the same short loop, over and over, until you discover why your solar system has gone supernova. Outer Wilds is another game that reminds us to stay in awe of nature, while recognising that technology can only take us so far.

6. Stardew Valley

Sustainability means different things to different people. In Stardew Valley, it means tending to your garden, growing your own food, catching your own fish – and sharing with others. Although it was inspired by the so-called farming simulator genre, Stardew Valley is really about appreciating the simple things in life. If you need a reminder of what retirement should look like, this is the valley for you.

PLAYSTATION SUPPORT

Meanwhile, conservation is an issue in the digital space too. Since games have migrated from physical copies to downloadable titles, there has been concern about the preservation of digital media in the long run.

That very problem came to light in recent weeks, when Sony announced that they were ceasing support for PlayStation 3, PlayStation Portable and PlayStation Vita stores. From mid-summer this year, you will no longer be able to purchase games digitally for these systems.

Although gamers will still be able to access and download their previously purchased games, this is a blow to anyone who still plays those systems or wants to collect games on them. It’s also another warning sign for the future of the industry – digital-only games may eventually be lost forever if their sources disappear, or if they require server-side support for activation.

PS3 and PSP stores will shut on July 2, while Vita store shuts on August 27.

SPEAK OF THE DEVIL

Some old games may die, but others get resurrected. Fans of Diablo have something special to anticipate as the release nears of Diablo II: Resurrected. Although we don’t have an official date for the game, we know it’s coming this year – and we know it’s looking pretty fun.

The main selling point of Resurrected is the upgraded visuals, which are deceptively good. At first glance, the images look just like you remember the original, but looking at the differences side by side (or by pressing ‘G’ during gameplay) shows a big gulf. It seems like developer Vicarious Visions have really captured the spirit of the first game, but with just a little more polish. Hell on Earth Month?