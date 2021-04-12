Podcast Corner: Joanne and Vogue provide LOL moments, while Leonardo ties in with new TV show 

My Therapist Ghosted Me

We've really enjoyed Let's Solve Nothing over the past few months, with hosts Joanne McNally and Muireann O'Connell providing the LOLs when they were needed most, as the dark, cold winter nights dragged into endless lockdown. If you needed more McNally in your life, she's starting a new series with Vogue Williams, who is well versed in podcasting herself, hosting a regularly top-ranked show with her husband, Spencer & Vogue.

My Therapist Ghosted Me is in a very similar, fun, conversational tone as Let's Solve Nothing - with "100% honesty guaranteed". The title is a result of Joanne's therapist ignoring her calls, refusing to answer the door at the clinic, or speak to her after she's tracked him down at Enfield crematorium as he scattered his aunt's ashes.

The first episode finds the pair trading, yes, ghosting stories - deja vu considering the first episode of McNally's other show was titled 'Ghosting'. The chat is soon bouncing off the walls. "I miss flying," sighs McNally halfway through, philosophising that the "airport is the only acceptable place you can have a pint and a porridge at 6am and no one can say a word to you".

Leonardo: The official podcast

The eight-part series Leonardo begins streaming on Amazon Prime on Friday, April 16. Based on the life of Leonardo da Vinci, played by Dublin actor Aidan 'Poldark' Turner, it explores the secrets and drama behind the genius: his life, his work, and his personal struggles all set against the backdrop of Renaissance Italy.

Matilda De Angelis, Aidan Turner, and Freddie Highmore in Leonardo.

As with the likes of The Crown, there's an official podcast to accompany fans through the series. Hosted by presenter and Leonardo enthusiast Angellica Bell, each episode of the podcast is a deep dive behind-the-scenes with the cast and crew, as well as discovering more about Da Vinci’s art and life from the curators and historians who know him best. It'll examine what it is about Da Vinci that makes him and his art so precious, 500 years after he lived.