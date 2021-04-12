John McCarthy: 'I definitely haven’t felt that theatre is dying on its feet' 

Like most actors, John McCarthy feeds off the thrill of performing in front of a live audience, the adrenaline rush of only having one performance every night to get it right, the delicately-poised interaction with castmates. His latest stage role, however, was a completely different prospect, performing to an empty Everyman Theatre in Cork with a skeleton crew and four cameras for company. McCarthy is in the unusual position of having already performed his new solo work, CITY, which will be available as an on-demand video stream.

“We were all figuring out this hybrid form. Performing was strange at first because I went from ‘oh, let’s just pretend there are loads of people in the empty stalls’ but that becomes a very strange performance. Then you start to think of the camera lens as being the audience, it becomes a different skill, I suppose. I felt like the character in Fleabag as I am often looking down the barrel of the lens to the audience,” he says.

McCarthy, who was critically acclaimed for his performance as Valene in Martin McDonagh’s The Lonesome West in the Everyman in 2018, says while a recorded show is obviously not the same as live, there are some advantages for a performer.

“From a performance point of view, you could move from section to section, deciding what was a good or bad take. Whereas, live, you have nights where it has gone brilliantly but the next night is a fresh start again. In this way, you kind of bank it, you think that is the best I’ve done and it is on the record. That is very satisfying from a performance point of view.”

The inspiration for CITY, which McCarthy also wrote, initially came from a conversation he had with a friend who designs microchips. However, the concept then changed shape with the advent of the pandemic.

“He was talking about microchips being like miniature cities, with avenues, streets, high-rise areas. As an analogy, I thought it was really powerful. I went about researching that and got a bursary from Cork City Council, with support from the Everyman. Then Covid came and the city became a much more different prospect. It was suddenly a place where you didn’t want to go at all, it was empty. Covid changed the whole focus of the piece to be much more human…. The conceit in the play is that this character called City, at the end of the day, listens to the building report back what they heard.”

The Everyman has already had success with Play It by Ear, its series of audio streamed performances, and McCarthy says such initiatives have opened up a new avenue for theatre audiences.

“There are so many people I know abroad who will be able to see this show. I will also have a record of something I have made in a much more substantial and finished form going forward than I have of anything else I have made in theatre. Everyone in theatre is wondering what element of this we can take going forward and augment the live experience, for people who don’t want to or can’t access the theatre.

McCarthy says he enjoyed recently streamed productions Mark O’Rowe’s The Approach and Sonya Kelly’s Once Upon a Bridge, pointing out that their pared-back nature also gives audiences more latitude in terms of a creative experience.

“There is a trust with the audience that if you engage imaginatively it is going to be worth it. I feel that the pieces that are successful online still do that. That is something that we were very conscious of in CITY. We don’t have a set, we use the bare back wall of the stage which works because we are in the city and the piece is about the city — it is about stones and cracks and remnants.”

While McCarthy enjoyed the experience of making CITY for an invisible audience, he says he cannot wait to be back on stage in front of a live one.

“It will be wonderful to be back, we will be so delighted to be in rehearsal rooms, with audiences and in the bar at the interval. Something I will take from this is that I definitely haven’t felt that theatre is dying on its feet in the pandemic. It is more necessary than ever to have that moment, which is a luxury, of engaging with your imagination, of escaping. We have had to pare back our lives to just surviving in many instances — being able to indulge ourselves again won’t feel like a selfish act but a necessary one."