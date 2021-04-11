No joy for Irish hopefuls at virtual Baftas ceremony

Despite securing four nominations, Irish film 'Calm with Horses' didn't take home a single gong
Barry Keoghan and Cosmo Jarvis in 'Calm With Horses'.

Sun, 11 Apr, 2021 - 20:56
Nicole Glennon

It was a disappointing night for Ireland's hopefuls at the British Academy Film Awards (Baftas).

Despite securing four nominations, Irish film Calm with Horses didn't take home a single gong.

Dublin actor Barry Keoghan and Mullingar native Niamh Algar, were nominated in the best supporting actor and actress categories for their performances in the crime thriller, that was filmed in Galway and Clare.

However, Keoghan lost out on the award to Daniel Kaluuya for his role in Judas and the Black Messiah, while Algar missed out to Yuh-Jung Youn of Minari.

Calm with Horses was also beaten in the nomination for Best Casting by Rocks and in Best Outstanding British Film which was awarded to revenge drama Promising Young Woman.

'Wolfwalkers' missed out on the Animated Film Bafta. Picture: Cartoon Saloon

Meanwhile, Irish animation Wolfwalkers, from Kilkenny's Cartoon Saloon and Luxembourg's Melusine Productions, missed out on the Animated Film Bafte to Pixar's Soul.

It also missed out on a Golden Globe last month but has scooped awards in other competitions, including the Dublin Film Critics' Circle Awards and the Hollywood Critics Association Awards.

It is currently available to watch on Apple TV+.

You can watch Calm with Horses on Netflix.

