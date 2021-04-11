Reeling In The Years review: Characters from the post-crash era felt very familiar

We’re all going to die!! In the past, Reeling in the Years ( RTÉ One Sunday 8.30pm) was in the past. Charlie Haughey, Princess Di, Mary Robinson, Packie Bonner and that save, they were older people when I was watching. But now that we’re up to 2010, it feels a bit like yesterday.

A lot of the people making the news are still around; some of the music they play feels like it should still be in the charts. The only clue it was a while back is that some familiar faces look so young. They should have called this series You Do Realise You’re Getting Old?

Amy Huberman doesn’t look a day over 30 these days, but she didn’t look a day over 20 when she married a boyish looking Brian O’Driscoll up in Leitrim, back in 2010. Charlie Bird is like a young avenging angel, tracking down former banker David Drumm in the US.

And when we see Tony Connelly reporting on austerity riots in Athens, he looks about 12. Where did the last 11 years go?

Tony’s report was at the heart of this episode. The reason he was covering unrest in Athens is because the bill for the great crash was heading our way. If you thought 2020 was weird, then you’re clearly under the age of 15. This was 2010, the year we finally stopped putting dark beige housing estates at the edge of town.

The IMF arrived to tell us we’ll take it from here lads. Reeling in the Years showed some unrest in Dublin, but we don’t do full-scale rioting in Ireland in case we know one of the Guards. (You’d be mortified.)

Not everyone featured is still alive, and it’s poignant to see Keelin Shanley again.

As might be expected, former Taoiseach Brian Cowen pops up, and we see him trying to rally the country with a decent speech about digging in and waiting for better times ahead. Of course, what we really wanted him to do was tell us when we could go back to buying apartments in Bulgaria off the plans.

It’s not all about The Crash. A young looking Paddy Cosgrave pops up to remind us there was a time when people liked him in this country. There is a reminder that all Irish Catholics got a letter from the Vatican, apologising for clerical sex abuse here down the years. I suppose the thinking in Rome was that it beat sending out a cheque.

There is a scene between Aidan Gillen and Robert Sheehan to recall that Love/Hate first hit our screens in 2010.

And then there’s the music. The only musical moment that stuck was Adele singing ‘we could have had it all’ from Rolling in the Deep, as we watched the Troika roll into town. The other songs are proof that not much has happened in pop music in the last decade. Or maybe I’m just getting old.