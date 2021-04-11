Five shows to view for the week ahead: TV and streaming options 

1|TV film| Detroit

Kathryn Bigelow's decent take on the anti-police riots of 1967 has John Boyega in the role of a black security guard who gets caught up in the events.

Monday, TG4, 9.30pm

2|TV series| Greta Thunberg: A Year to Change the World

Covid may still be hogging the headlines, but this new series has the Swedish teenager trying to remind people of the dominant issue of our age. Over three episodes, it follows Thunberg as she travels to various places to highlight climate change.

Monday, BBC One, 9pm

3|streaming| Them: Covenant

The first season of a new creepy horror series, about what happens a black family that moves to Los Angeles in the 1930s.

Amazon Prime Video, available now

4 |streaming| Sherpa

Superb documentary set around Mount Everest in 2014 when an avalanche killed 16 of the Sherpas who worked there. It's particularly good at showing the difficult decisions for the impoverished Nepalis who can make relatively good money working with westerners who've paid up to $100,000 to climb the mountain.

Netflix, available now

5 |streaming| Henry Glassie: Field Work

The latest documentary from Cork director Pat Collins looks at the life of celebrated folklorist and ethnologist Henry Glassie.

From Friday, www.ifihome.ie/