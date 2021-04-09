Album reviews: Demi Lovato battles her demons, while Dry Cleaning rock hard and catchy 

Demi Lovato - Dancing With The Devil: the Art of Starting Over (****)

On May 25, 2018, the evening of the Repeal the Eight referendum, singer, actress and former teen star Demi Lovato played a hugely moving concert at Dublin’s 3Arena.

“My show isn’t about changing costumes and dancing,” she told the audience “I put my everything into it.”

She was saying this by way of introducing Father, a powerhouse ballad about her difficult relationship with her dad.

As the song finished she gazed out over the crowd, a lump in her throat. At that moment, Lovato looked like someone who had passed through the heart of darkness and emerged through the other side.

But then, just month after that tour, Lovato was rushed to hospital in Los Angeles following an opioid overdose. She was fortunate to survive and this brush with death and the lifetime of pain that led to it are the focus of her seventh album Dancing With the Devil...the Art of Starting Over grapples with a multitude of traumas. These includes her troubled family life, her history of alcohol abuse and the PTSD she has experienced after being raped at age 15 by a fellow (unnamed) Disney Channel star.

It is, as might be expected, a real tsunami of a LP. “Why the f**k am I praying anyway, if nobody’s listening?,” Lovato sings against a brassy, Bond theme arrangement on opener Anyone.

Even more explicit is the title track, which chronicles her plunge into cocaine hell “It’s just a little white line, I’ll be fine… But soon, that little white line is a little glass pipe.”

The record follows a four-part documentary that delves deeper into Lovato’s struggles. But this is more than a companion piece and stands as a powerful testament to Lovato and to the healing power of art.

Dry Cleaning - New Long Leg (****)

Post-punk is having a moment, with Fontaines DC earning a Grammy nomination and Idles and Sleaford Mods reviving the ancient tradition of the pointless rock spat.

Claustrophobia, monochrome guitars and deadpan angst are likewise defining features of London’s Dry Cleaning. The distinguishing factor is frontwoman Florence Shaw, a poet and art-school graduate who had never previously played in a group (nor had any interest in doing so) when her future band-mates invited her to collaborate.

The clash of backgrounds is sublime, with Shaw’s droller-than-droller delivery fighting for prominence over a zinging riff on Scratchyard Lanyard and an incessant bass-line on Strong Feelings. Dense and phlegmatic but also hugely catchy, whenever live performance becomes a thing again Dry Cleaning will surely be the newcomers we’re all beating a path to watch.