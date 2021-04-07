The Day Will and Kate Got Married recap: Uncle Gary and the full Ibiza experience

“It’s a fairy tale beyond fairy tales. We come from really humble stock. My father was a painter and decorator, mum was an accounts clerk and their eldest granddaughter was at Westminster Abbey about to marry the future king of this country.”

Kate Middleton's uncle is talking about what it was like to watch his niece get married to the man who will take the throne of England.

Ten years ago, almost two billion people around the globe tuned in to watch as Prince William married his long term girlfriend, Kate Middleton - the first commoner to wed a future British king in 300 years and tonight we get to hear from the people who helped make it happen.

There's Fiona Cairns the wedding cake maker, her eyes bloodshot as she revisits the stress of assembling a giant monstrosity of a wedding cake under the threat of the queen coming down to her for a 'chat'.

There's Gary Goldsmith, the uncle, who is giving his first-ever TV interview. There's Bob Broadhurst, who was in charge of security on the day and there's the person who embroidered the million bits and pieces onto Kate's splendiferous wedding dress.

"It seemed to be the beginning of a new golden era," the narrator intones. It's the inside story, they say. We're not even past the intro before the first dig at Meghan and Harry. "It was a day that united a family who was unaware of the future discord that would divide them." Spicy.

It was just like a real wedding, people like the Middleton's butcher say! A man who is drinking a pint in a pub (a pub!) says it was like any wedding he had been at, except David Beckham was there. And he was a very nice man, he says.

The message is clear: The Middletons are just normal people. We are two minutes in and the words 'humble' and 'working-class' have already been used about eleven million times. It's like Stephen Donnelly saying 'ramping up' on RTÉ Radio 1.

And the Granny was nicknamed The Duchess. How gas!

We discover that it was Kate's decision to wear a see-through skirt as a dress in a university fashion show that made William decide she was out of the friend zone. "Kate's hot," William said to a friend.

After graduating from college, the Middletons welcomed William into the family circle. Uncle Gary met him for the first time while he was making cups of tea in the kitchen and Kate was cooking dinner. This working-class family took the would-be king into the fold.

But even working-class families have holiday homes, and Uncle Gary was delighted to offer the couple a place to blow off steam. They had the full Ibiza experience, he says.

They split up for a little while because William wasn't able to commit. But don't underestimate the tenacity of Kate Middleton. She was showing up to the nightclub looking all ridey in her outfits. And even though she had to wait four years to marry her prince, she got there in the end, God love her.

The engagement was a secret, and Uncle Gary says that even though Kate's Dad was in on the secret, Mum Carol can't keep a secret. "#lasttoknow" says Gary.

The wedding team was assembled under the cover of darkness.

Gemma Murray was summoned to the royal school of embroidery and was given a confidentiality agreement and asked if she'd embroider Kate's wedding dress. "It was mindblowing," she says. The photographer, Hugo Burland says "I remember saying, I hope my hat is in the ring for this wedding." The members of the children's choir who sang weren't allowed to tell their parents the songs that they were learning.

William and Kate tore up the palace's original guest list in place of their own. How very Meghan Markle of them! The man with the pint gets very giddy as he explains how Pippa rang him up to say that Kate wanted him to come to the wedding. The butchers were in the shop when the postman came with their invite. The postman (Ryan) got an invite too. The postman! How normal!

1900 guests attended and London was on high terror alert. Bob Broadhurst was in charge of keeping everyone safe. "It was important for UK PLC," he says.

The day before the big event, the crowds started to fill the streets. At Buckingham Palace, Fiona our cake maker was on the verge of a nervous breakdown because the queen is coming for a chat at midday while she was building the giant wedding cake - "I remember her saying 'I hear you have been dismantling my house'" she giggles.

The big day finally dawned and Harry and William made their way to the church. Bob Broadhurst was doing his crossword when he got an alert that something dodgy was potentially going down. The clock was ticking and there was a fella up to no good, he reckoned. "You could cut the silence with a knife," he says. Crisis averted, there was no dodgy fella at all, just tourists who parked in the wrong spot and arrived back to their car with no doors or windows and a parking ticket.

At last, the dress and Kate in it, arrived. It took Kate three minutes to walk down that aisle to become a princess. The man with the pint gets the last word. "I was watching them walk out of the church and I look to the left and there was the Queen staring at me." Of course she was. Of course, she was.