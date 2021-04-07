Question Of Taste: Gavin McEntee, theatre director 

The former UCC student is about to direct an audio version of A Skull in Connemara, at the Everyman 
Question Of Taste: Gavin McEntee, theatre director 

Gavin McEntee: actor and playwright

Wed, 07 Apr, 2021 - 19:30
Des O’Driscoll

Gavin McEntee is a theatre director from Dublin. He studied at UCC in 2009 and has been involved in companies such as Conflicted Theatre and BrokenCrow. 

He will direct a rehearsed reading of Martin McDonagh’s A Skull in Connemara as part of Play It By Ear, a programme of shows live streamed from the stage of the Everyman, on Saturday, April 10.

Best recent book you've read and what you liked about it:

The Sellout by Paul Beatty. A struggle for breath, laugh out loud riot of book.

Best recent film:

Snyder Cut. 

Best recent show/play you’ve seen (perhaps a streamed option?):

Plymouth Point by Swamp Hotel. A whodunnit interactive detective thing, where you’ve got to look around the internet for clues. False social media accounts etc. It was good craic. I did end up calling a real Plumber based in Bristol, which wasn’t part of the show. Everyone concerned was much amused.

Best piece of music you’ve been listening to lately (new or old):

She's Got You. A Patsy Cline cover by Rhiannon Giddens.

First ever piece of theatre that really moved you:

Blood Brothers by Willy Russell. 

The best theatre production/play you've ever seen (if you had to pick one!):

The Master and Margarita by Complicite. Game changing!

Tell us about your TV viewing:

Snowpiercer, Your Honor, Life on Earth, The Tommy Tiernan Show, and a lot of YouTube videos about boat building 

Radio listening and/or podcasts:

A bit of RTÉ Radio 1 in the morning to get the blood up and a bit of John Creedon of an evening.

Your best/most famous celebrity encounter:

I met Shane Casey (Young Offenders) a few times.

You can portal back to any cultural event – where, when, and why?

Drum & bass nights in O'Malley's bar,  Eyre Square, Galway, circa 2001. Just to do it again. Turbo craic.

You are king of the arts scene for a day – what's your first decree?

Abolish the monarchy. 

Read More

For Those I Love: David Balfe on the influences that fed into his acclaimed album 

More in this section

Poster company wants to 'turn the city purple' for Cork ARC Cancer House in new fundraiser Poster company wants to 'turn the city purple' for Cork ARC Cancer House in new fundraiser
Reeling In The Years: Behind the scenes with the Corkman who created it  Reeling In The Years: Behind the scenes with the Corkman who created it 
Poldark to Leonardo: Irish actor Aidan Turner on his new role as the Renaissance artist  Poldark to Leonardo: Irish actor Aidan Turner on his new role as the Renaissance artist 
Question Of Taste: Gavin McEntee, theatre director 

From memory-boosts to channelling calm: why old-school pen and paper will always be best

READ NOW

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices