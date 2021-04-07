Question Of Taste: Gavin McEntee, theatre director 

Gavin McEntee is a theatre director from Dublin. He studied at UCC in 2009 and has been involved in companies such as Conflicted Theatre and BrokenCrow.
He will direct a rehearsed reading of Martin McDonagh’s A Skull in Connemara as part of Play It By Ear, a programme of shows live streamed from the stage of the Everyman, on Saturday, April 10.
The Sellout by Paul Beatty. A struggle for breath, laugh out loud riot of book.
Snyder Cut.
Plymouth Point by Swamp Hotel. A whodunnit interactive detective thing, where you’ve got to look around the internet for clues. False social media accounts etc. It was good craic. I did end up calling a real Plumber based in Bristol, which wasn’t part of the show. Everyone concerned was much amused.
She's Got You. A Patsy Cline cover by Rhiannon Giddens.
Blood Brothers by Willy Russell.
The Master and Margarita by Complicite. Game changing!
Snowpiercer, Your Honor, Life on Earth, The Tommy Tiernan Show, and a lot of YouTube videos about boat building
A bit of RTÉ Radio 1 in the morning to get the blood up and a bit of John Creedon of an evening.
I met Shane Casey (Young Offenders) a few times.
Drum & bass nights in O'Malley's bar, Eyre Square, Galway, circa 2001. Just to do it again. Turbo craic.
Abolish the monarchy.