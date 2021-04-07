Question Of Taste: Gavin McEntee, theatre director 

Gavin McEntee is a theatre director from Dublin. He studied at UCC in 2009 and has been involved in companies such as Conflicted Theatre and BrokenCrow.

He will direct a rehearsed reading of Martin McDonagh’s A Skull in Connemara as part of Play It By Ear, a programme of shows live streamed from the stage of the Everyman, on Saturday, April 10.

Best recent book you've read and what you liked about it:

The Sellout by Paul Beatty. A struggle for breath, laugh out loud riot of book.

Best recent film:

Snyder Cut.

Best recent show/play you’ve seen (perhaps a streamed option?):

Plymouth Point by Swamp Hotel. A whodunnit interactive detective thing, where you’ve got to look around the internet for clues. False social media accounts etc. It was good craic. I did end up calling a real Plumber based in Bristol, which wasn’t part of the show. Everyone concerned was much amused.

Best piece of music you’ve been listening to lately (new or old):

She's Got You. A Patsy Cline cover by Rhiannon Giddens.

First ever piece of theatre that really moved you:

Blood Brothers by Willy Russell.

The best theatre production/play you've ever seen (if you had to pick one!):

The Master and Margarita by Complicite. Game changing!

Tell us about your TV viewing:

Snowpiercer, Your Honor, Life on Earth, The Tommy Tiernan Show, and a lot of YouTube videos about boat building

Radio listening and/or podcasts:

A bit of RTÉ Radio 1 in the morning to get the blood up and a bit of John Creedon of an evening.

Your best/most famous celebrity encounter:

I met Shane Casey (Young Offenders) a few times.

You can portal back to any cultural event – where, when, and why?

Drum & bass nights in O'Malley's bar, Eyre Square, Galway, circa 2001. Just to do it again. Turbo craic.

You are king of the arts scene for a day – what's your first decree?

Abolish the monarchy.