Thursday TV Tips: Will the podcaster and stand-up comic hit it off on First Dates Ireland?

Go Domhain San Fhuil

TG4, 7.30pm

In Magheraroarty in West Donegal, the O’Brien family fish for crab behind Tory Island and out towards the Scottish coast. It’s tough and unrelenting work.

John O’Brien skippers the Handa Isle with a crew of three, including his son Seán. Another son Colm skippers the Aoibh Áine, among the last of the boats fishing full time out of what was once a busy quay. With the price of crabs falling, the pressure is on to spend longer at sea just to remain in business.

Go Domhain san Fhuil

Bailte

TG4, 8pm

A visit to the townland of of An Cheathrú, in Corca Dhuibhne, West Kerry. Meet Christy Mac Gearailt who is working on an original Blasket Island naomhóg from the 70s; and Maria Simonds-Gooding, a world famous artist. And old Super8 footage from the 80s is shown to some of the community for the first time.

Bailte: Christy MacGearailt agus a chlann

First Dates Ireland

RTÉ2, 9.30pm

A wedding coordinator and a football coach are among the hopefuls trying their luck in the First Dates Ireland restaurant this week.

Wedding coordinator Edward (24) from Cavan applies his nuptial savoir-faire to a date with rainbow shoed Jason (22) from Wicklow. Will their ending be for better or for worse?

Will elegant Barbara (57) from Raheny find time for Chris (55) from Foxrock with a fondness for the glory days of his youth?

After experiencing dates from hell, Miranda (28) from Mayo hopes to find heaven in the form of ladies soccer coach Sam (30) from Roscommon.

And outspoken podcaster Rachel (25) from Kildare gives stand-up comic Ben (27) from Dublin the third degree.

First Dates Ireland: Jason and Edward

Laochra Gael: Briege Corkery

TG4, 9.30pm

With 18 All Ireland medals and 16 All Stars, Briege has won more than anyone in the history of Gaelic Games. She accepted two Sportswoman of the Year awards with humility and shyness. She was the ultimate team player. The life and soul of the dressing room, the lynchpin on the field, Briege collected her last All Ireland six months after giving birth to her son Tadhg.

Laochra Gael - Briege Corkery, and Tadhg

Finding Alice

RTÉ One, 10.15pm

Alice’s partner Harry dies after falling down the stairs when they move into their newly finished dream house. Harry’s sudden death kicks up a storm of secrets, debt and suspicion which Alice is forced to confront in order to survive. With Joanna Lumley, Nigel Havers and Keeley Hawes.

Keely Hawes as Alice in Finding Alice

Sport

Arsenal v Slavia Praha; Granada v Manchester United, both 8pm, BT Sport

This Is A Robbery

Netflix

On St Patrick's Day weekend in 1990, an audacious art heist took place in Boston. Iconic works by Degas, Manet, Rembrandt, and Vermeer, worth around half a billion dollars, were stolen by two men disguised as police officers. This four-part documentary covers the leads, dead ends, lucky breaks and speculations that characterised the investigation of this still unsolved mystery.