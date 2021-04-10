Radio Highlights: poetry on the Irish Border, looking forward to Cúirt and MusicTown festivals

SATURDAY

An tSeachtain

R na G, 11am

Niall Ó Dochartaigh with Máirín Ní Ghadhra talks about Deniable Contact, his book on the secret mediation efforts during the Troubles.

Quick Comedies

BBC Radio Ulster, 12.30am

New writing talent in Northern Ireland takes over the airwaves with half an hour of original comedy.

Fionnuala Moran

RTÉ Pulse, 2pm

Two hours of Saturday-afternoon tunes, including a chat with Irish alt-pop duo Elkin.

Beo ar Éigean

RTÉ 1, 8pm

At what point do we stop consuming news, and it starts consuming us? Siún, Sinéad and Áine talk about our affair with current affairs.

SUNDAY

The Lyric Feature

Lyric FM, 6pm

Through a mix of documentary and drama, Last Thoughts examines the life and work of Ireland's greatest classical composer, John Field.

The Poetry Programme

RTÉ 1, 7.30pm

Poets James Conor Patterson and Emily Cooper speak with Olivia O’Leary about poetry inspired by the Irish Border.

The Rolling Wave

RTÉ 1, 8pm

Fiddle player Ben Lennon passed away during the first lockdown in March 2020 - his first anniversary is marked with the broadcast of a concert held in his honour at Scoil Samhraidh Willie Clancy in 2005.

MONDAY

Arena

RTÉ 1, 7pm

RTÉ's arts magazine looks at the upcoming MusicTown festival, moving online from the streets of Dublin: David Kitt and Kevin Barry talk about their video event, Cornaleena.

Across the Line: Introducing

BBC Radio Ulster, 9.30pm

Gemma Bradley serves up new Irish music at the helm of the long-running evening show.

TUESDAY

Fontaines DC: 'diddly-aye'-free session from 2018 reairs on Hegarty, Tuesday night, 10pm. Pic: Ellius Grace

The Alternative

2FM, 10pm

Another double-dip into the RTÉ sessions archives: Puppy Love Bomb's 1994 Fanning Session is reaired, and Fontaines D.C.'s 2018 Hegarty Session catches the Dublin outfit between tours.

WEDNESDAY

An Saol ó Dheas

R na G, 12pm

All the latest news from the Munster Gaeltacht regions, as well as human and community interest stories, presented by Helen Ní Shé.

Arena

RTÉ 1, 7pm

A special edition for Galway's Cúirt International Festival of Literature, online for the second year running, including chats with authors/festival guests Viet Thanh Nguyen, Carmen Maria Machado, and Nuala O'Connor.

THURSDAY

An Braon Gaelach

R na G, 8pm

The best in traditional music, presented by singer Muireann Nic Amhlaoibh: an evening repeat every week from the previous Sunday's live broadcast.

The Alternative

2FM, 10pm

Music from Reeperbahn festival in Germany from electronic/pop musician Novaa, whose 'organic electronic' tunes have earned Bjork/Grimes comparisons.

FRIDAY

Sruth na Maoile

R na G, 2pm

A selection of music from the two sides of the Straits of Moyle, presented by Seán Ó hÉanaigh agus Mairi Anna Nic Ualraig, in association with BBC Radio nan Gàidheal. Featuring: Chris Stout & Catriona MacKay, Kaela Rowan, Máirtín Tom Sheáinín, Trail West.

The Mickey Bradley Record Show

BBC Radio Ulster, 7.30pm

Ulster punk legend and Undertone Mickey Bradley takes us through two hours of music from a life spent buying, begging and blagging records.

Sound Out

Lyric FM, 9pm

Ian McGlynn previews New Music Dublin 2021, with works from some of the artists and composers taking part, including Chamber Choir Ireland singing David Fennessy and music by Linda Buckley for soprano and electronics.