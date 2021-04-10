Radio Highlights: poetry on the Irish Border, looking forward to Cúirt and MusicTown festivals

Niall Ó Dochartaigh with Máirín Ní Ghadhra talks about, his book on the secret mediation efforts during the Troubles.
New writing talent in Northern Ireland takes over the airwaves with half an hour of original comedy.
Two hours of Saturday-afternoon tunes, including a chat with Irish alt-pop duo Elkin.
At what point do we stop consuming news, and it starts consuming us? Siún, Sinéad and Áine talk about our affair with current affairs.
Through a mix of documentary and drama,examines the life and work of Ireland's greatest classical composer, John Field.
Poets James Conor Patterson and Emily Cooper speak with Olivia O’Leary about poetry inspired by the Irish Border.
Fiddle player Ben Lennon passed away during the first lockdown in March 2020 - his first anniversary is marked with the broadcast of a concert held in his honour at Scoil Samhraidh Willie Clancy in 2005.
RTÉ's arts magazine looks at the upcoming MusicTown festival, moving online from the streets of Dublin: David Kitt and Kevin Barry talk about their video event,.
Gemma Bradley serves up new Irish music at the helm of the long-running evening show.
Another double-dip into the RTÉ sessions archives: Puppy Love Bomb's 1994 Fanning Session is reaired, and Fontaines D.C.'s 2018 Hegarty Session catches the Dublin outfit between tours.
All the latest news from the Munster Gaeltacht regions, as well as human and community interest stories, presented by Helen Ní Shé.
A special edition for Galway's Cúirt International Festival of Literature, online for the second year running, including chats with authors/festival guests Viet Thanh Nguyen, Carmen Maria Machado, and Nuala O'Connor.
The best in traditional music, presented by singer Muireann Nic Amhlaoibh: an evening repeat every week from the previous Sunday's live broadcast.
Music from Reeperbahn festival in Germany from electronic/pop musician Novaa, whose 'organic electronic' tunes have earned Bjork/Grimes comparisons.
A selection of music from the two sides of the Straits of Moyle, presented by Seán Ó hÉanaigh agus Mairi Anna Nic Ualraig, in association with BBC Radio nan Gàidheal. Featuring: Chris Stout & Catriona MacKay, Kaela Rowan, Máirtín Tom Sheáinín, Trail West.
Ulster punk legend and Undertone Mickey Bradley takes us through two hours of music from a life spent buying, begging and blagging records.
Ian McGlynn previews New Music Dublin 2021, with works from some of the artists and composers taking part, including Chamber Choir Ireland singing David Fennessy and music by Linda Buckley for soprano and electronics.