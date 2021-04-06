Four new cast members due to cause havoc in season two of Bridgerton

The second series will follow Jonathan Bailey, the second Bridgerton son
Four new cast members due to cause havoc in season two of Bridgerton

Jonathan Bailey will star in the second series of Bridgerton (Nick Briggs/Netflix/PA)

Tue, 06 Apr, 2021 - 00:19
Keiran Southern, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Netflix has unveiled four actors who will play prominent roles in the second series of Bridgerton.

The streaming giant said Charithra Chandran, Shelley Conn, Calam Lynch and Rupert Young will all join its raunchy period drama.

The news follows the announcement Rege-Jean Page, the breakout star of Bridgerton’s first series, will not be returning to the show.

The British-Zimbabwean actor, 31, earned critical acclaim – and the status of heartthrob – for his portrayal of the dashing Duke of Hastings, starring opposite Phoebe Dynevor as Daphne Bridgerton.

Their romance formed the centrepiece of the first series.

Page said it had been a “pleasure and a privilege” to star in Bridgerton.

The show’s second series – which is set to begin filming in the UK in the spring – will follow the eldest Bridgerton sibling, Anthony, played by Jonathan Bailey.

Netflix previously said Sex Education star Simone Ashley will play the female lead in the second series of Bridgerton, appearing as Kate.

Chandran will play Edwina Sharma, Kate’s younger sister, while Conn will appear as Mary, Kate’s mother.

Lynch will play Theo Sharpe and Young will play Jack.

Bridgerton is Netflix’s most successful original series.

More in this section

Scannáin Andy: New documentary explores rich archive of images and film footage  Scannáin Andy: New documentary explores rich archive of images and film footage 
Jason Sudeikis makes feminist statement with Gucci jumper at SAG Awards Jason Sudeikis makes feminist statement with Gucci jumper at SAG Awards
Ardal O’Hanlon tells The Tommy Tiernan Show he was ‘not quite ready’ for Father Ted fame Ardal O’Hanlon tells The Tommy Tiernan Show he was ‘not quite ready’ for Father Ted fame
bridgertonplace: uk
Four new cast members due to cause havoc in season two of Bridgerton

Keith Anderson: Self-taught Cork artist produces stunning images of his native city 

READ NOW

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices