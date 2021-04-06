Podcast Corner: Milestone for Second Captains as they hit 2,000 episodes 

Congratulations to Second Captains for hitting a landmark 2,000th episode recently. The podcast is celebrating with a series of special shows over the month, the highlight to come possibly David O'Doherty's interview with Paul Kimmage. Among Second Captains' (sadly) regular features now is the postmortem that follows another drab Republic of Ireland performance.

The discussion between journalists Miguel Delaney and Gavin Cooney was interesting for how they wrestled with political stances - should the Irish players have borne a human rights message on their shirts ahead of kick-off against Qatar? Cooney and Delaney had different takes, the former refusing to "condemn players for not protesting", adding that "not to sound too much like a Bohs fan, if you're in that situation, you're socialising the responsibility of a capitalist problem". Heady stuff for a soccer podcast.