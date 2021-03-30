Podcast Corner: Murder of Chippendales' choreographer features in new true crime series 

Welcome To Your Fantasy looks at the killing of Nick de Noia, the original choreographer with the male striptease troupe 
Podcast Corner: Murder of Chippendales' choreographer features in new true crime series 

Natalia Petrzela presents Welcome to Your Fantasy. Picture: Julian Budge

Tue, 30 Mar, 2021 - 07:00
Eoghan O’Sullivan

"This series contains depictions of violence, assault, and murder. Listener discretion is advised."

If such warnings pique your interest and get your blood flowing, read on for three new true crime podcasts to check out.

Welcome to your Fantasy

The latest series from Pineapple Street Studios (Missing Richard Simmons, Wind of Change) weaves a dark story of greed, corruption, and murder through the "male exotic dancers" of Chippendales, the none-more-'80s, tanned, mulleted, cultural pop phenomenon. 

Within the first four minutes, Natalia Petrzela, host and historian, tells us that Nick de Noia, the rising-star choreographer and visionary of Chippendales, was shot and killed in 1987, when the show was at its zenith. But who would want to kill him? 

With that plot as its centrepiece, Welcome to your Fantasy, an eight-part series only available on Spotify (the last episode drops on Wednesday) revels in the tale of deals made on the back of napkins, the printing of 1m calendars with all the months featuring 31 days, police busting dancers for prostitution, cocaine-fuelled escapades in 1980s New York and LA, sexually oversuggestive exercise videos, cyanide, and racism. 

It's hedonistic in the best way.

The Doodler

A podcast set in 1970s San Francisco can only mean one thing: Serial killer. 

This isn't about Zodiac or the Golden State Killer, but the lesser known Doodler, who sketched his victims before murdering them. It's hosted by Kevin Fagan, who's been a reporter with the San Francisco Chronicle for 28 years. Why wasn't the Doodler's name bigger, more mainstream news? 

Because his victims were mostly young gay men, whose stories Fagan tells here, as he searches for more clues that may have been missed nearly 50 years ago. 

Three episodes into an eight-part series, The Doodler available wherever you get your podcasts.

Stolen: The Search for Jermain 

Another Spotify original, this time we're in Missoula, Montana, in 2018, trying to figure out what happened to Jermain Charlo, who left a bar in the city and was never seen again. 

She's one of the thousands of missing or murdered indigenous women/girls in the US, says host Connie Walker, who points out how recent the case is - finding Jermain, and solving the mystery of her disappearance is not only possible, she says, but it's tantalisingly close. 

Another eight-parter only available on Spotify, it's five episodes in.

Read More

Podcast Corner: Barack Obama and Bruce Springsteen buddy up for new show

More in this section

'I didn't want to die': Mick Finnegan tells Tommy Tiernan about wanting to take his life  'I didn't want to die': Mick Finnegan tells Tommy Tiernan about wanting to take his life 
Monday TV Tips: The Fota giraffe keeper hoping his humour doesn't go over our heads Monday TV Tips: The Fota giraffe keeper hoping his humour doesn't go over our heads
Sunday TV Tips: The uplifting and inspirational tale of the roseate tern Sunday TV Tips: The uplifting and inspirational tale of the roseate tern
Podcast Corner: Murder of Chippendales' choreographer features in new true crime series 

'The country needs better services for autistic people': Cork rapper Craic Boi Mental  

READ NOW

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices