Five things for the week ahead: New films, streaming options and literary pursuits 

TV: Iarnród Enda

Whether you have a genuine interest in Ireland's decommissioned railways, or are just curious to see how Enda Kenny has been spending his retirement, this is your opportunity.

Monday, RTÉ One, 8.30pm

Literature: Jan Carson

West Cork Literary Festival hosts a zoom session with the Antrim writer to mark the publication of her latest novel, The Last Resort.

Tuesday, 7pm, €5

Film: Minari

Nominated for Best Picture in the upcoming Oscars, this gentle film follows a Korean family trying to make the most of life in America.

Available via [url=https://www.ifihome.ie]ifihome.ie[/url] now, before a general online release on Friday.

Netflix: Concrete Cowboy

Idris Elba leads the cast in a moving tale of urban cowboys in modern-day Philadelphia. Other familiar faces include Methodman from the Wu Tang Clan.

Available now

TV: The Graham Norton Show

Tom Cruise is on with some of his fellow cast members of Top Gun: Maverick, while John Bishop talks tour plans.

Friday, BBC One, 10.45pm (NI 11.15pm)