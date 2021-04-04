Five things for the week ahead: New films, streaming options and literary pursuits 

Enda Kenny goes in search of Ireland's lost railways, the IFI is currently streaming the Oscar-nominated Minari, and Tom Cruise joins Graham Norton 
Five things for the week ahead: New films, streaming options and literary pursuits 

Graham Norton. 

Sun, 04 Apr, 2021 - 20:00
Des O’Driscoll

TV: Iarnród Enda

Whether you have a genuine interest in Ireland's decommissioned railways, or are just curious to see how Enda Kenny has been spending his retirement, this is your opportunity.

Monday, RTÉ One, 8.30pm

Literature: Jan Carson 

West Cork Literary Festival hosts a zoom session with the Antrim writer to mark the publication of her latest novel, The Last Resort.

Tuesday, 7pm, €5 

Film: Minari

Nominated for Best Picture in the upcoming Oscars, this gentle film follows a Korean family trying to make the most of life in America.

Available via [url=https://www.ifihome.ie]ifihome.ie[/url] now, before a general online release on Friday.

Netflix: Concrete Cowboy 

Idris Elba leads the cast in a moving tale of urban cowboys in modern-day  Philadelphia. Other familiar faces include Methodman from the Wu Tang Clan.

Available now

TV: The Graham Norton Show

 Tom Cruise is on with some of his fellow cast members of Top Gun: Maverick, while John Bishop talks tour plans.

Friday, BBC One, 10.45pm (NI 11.15pm)

