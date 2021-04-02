Easter 1991: Sir Henrys and the take-off moment for dance music in Cork

the families and dog-walkers in Fitzgerald's Park may have been a bit puzzled at the short queue that formed by the bandstand in the early afternoon on Easter Sunday, 1991. They probably wouldn't have guessed that the tracksuit-clad youths were buying ecstasy. Word had spread among some of the city's dance music aficionados that E's would be available in the park, and they jumped at the chance to 'get sorted' for their night's dancing. The particular pills on offer were nicknamed 'Brown Biscuits' because of their colour.



“They were £20 each, which was the standard price back then,” recalls one of the lads who was in the park at the time. “It was a lot of money, but they were considered good E's. We wouldn't drink much anyway, as all we wanted to do was dance for the night. And the Biscuits were strong so we wouldn't do more than a half at a time.”



It's impossible to say how many other people who went to Sir Henrys that day were taking ecstasy. Some attendees probably stuck to their Bulmers or Ritz, or may even have been totally sober, but others were certainly under the influence of a drug that had already become strongly associated with the dance scene.



Ecstasy had been hitting the headlines in the UK papers for a couple of years as a moral panic spread about the rave scene, but it seems to have been the latter half of 1990 that it began to become widely available in Cork.



Whatever about the handful of early adopters who were using the drug at the start of the decade, by the mid-1990s, it would become a lucrative business for dealers. The chirpy raver knocking out a few E's to pay for his own night was now one step in the ladder away from a more serious criminal element.



Cork had escaped the heroin epidemic that had scourged Dublin – rumour suggested that one of the reasons was that some of the main dealers were very anti-heroin. However, those dealers were happy to make the most of an eager market for ecstasy brought in from Holland or the UK. Inevitably, trouble would follow. By 1995, Cork had its first gangland killing, and several tragedies occurred through ecstasy smuggling or usage, including one death in Sir Henrys.



For the club itself, these new developments added a layer of difficulty to its main focus of running gigs and various club nights (from dance music to indie). Like other venues in the city, Sir Henrys introduced extra security and barred known dealers. As mentioned, many of the club's regulars never bothered with illegal substances, with the quality music and sociable good times being paramount. But stopping those who did want to bring a tiny pill into a club proved an impossible task.