She Dreamed A Dream: Looking back at Susan Boyle’s career as she turns 60

Scottish singer Susan Boyle turns 60 today and has shared “a little trip down memory lane” for the occasion.

Boyle, who catapulted to fame by singing an iconic Les Miserables song on Britain’s Got Talent in 2009, shared photos from her childhood, through her astounding career, up to the present day.

The video was soundtracked by Boyle’s version of A Million Dreams from The Greatest Showman.

Boyle captured the public’s attention 12 years ago when the unassuming woman stepped on stage and stunned the judges and audience with her rendition of I Dreamed A Dream.

Overnight she went from a shy ‘wee wifey’ from Scotland to a global superstar. Her audition video became the most-watched Youtube video at the time, beating President Obama’s inauguration with five times as many views.

While she came second place to dance troop Diversity in the BGT final, she has since sold over 25 million albums and can boast 250 million audio streams and over 650 million YouTube hits.

Her debut album, I Dreamed A Dream, became the UK's best selling album of all time.

Boyle still lives in her family home in Blackburn, West Lothian, purchasing the council house with her first cheque from her record label so she could stay living in the house she grew up in. She even bought the house next door and merged the properties into one larger house.

She remains an active recording artist and is signed to Simon Cowell’s label, Syco Entertainment.