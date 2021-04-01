Review: Floating Points and Pharoah Sanders produce a masterpiece with Promises 

The 46-minute suite is a gorgeous mix of jazz and electronica, complete with a contribution from the London Symphony Orchestra 
Pharoah Sanders and Floating Points have worked with the London Symphony Orchestra for Promises. 

Shane Johnson

If you’ve come across one of the many, many recent articles bemoaning the current state of the music industry, you could be forgiven for thinking that the streaming playlist has swept all formats aside and that the album is truly dead. Putting aside the suspicion that some of these opinions have more to do with their holder’s jaded palates or diminishing attention spans, the release of this album quickly refutes that notion.

Or perhaps, slowly refutes that notion. It’s a piece that only makes sense as a 46-minute suite, split into nine subtly shifting movements, featuring saxophone, keyboards, strings and various electronics.

Pharoah Sanders is an 80-year-old veteran of the free-jazz wars, one of the last remaining links to John Coltrane’s extraordinary final period and frequent foil to Alice Coltrane. His influence is immense and wide-ranging and it is entirely predictable that the brilliant London electronic producer, Sam Sheppard, aka Floating Points, would be a fan.

Slightly less predictable is the news that Sheppard has persuaded the reclusive Sanders to lend his unique tenor saxophone tone to this album.

Promises launches with its central motif: a short, layered keyboard roll that glistens out of the speakers and is repeated in variations throughout. Sanders soon enters at his most soulful, with a gorgeous contribution that seems joyful, mournful, soothing and a whole lot more. This sets the scene for the next 20 minutes as various elements come and go, always revolving around the relaxed breathing pace of that key riff.

‘Movement 6’ introduces a stunning solo violin, so striking that you might miss the rest of the LSO’s string section slowly entering and swelling emotionally towards a beautiful, edgy crescendo. ‘Movement 7’ shifts into more recognisable Floating Points territory: Sheppard unleashing spirals of dense modular sequences; Sanders responding with an intense trip to the outer space registers of his instrument. Their return to Earth signals an exploratory Hammond organ section, before a string reprise gently guides us home.

It’s a wonderful, transporting piece of music that brings the best out in all its players. Most signficantly, for the listener, it resonates long after they’ve finished playing.

