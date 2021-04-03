Radio Highlights: The Book Show returns, a look at life for Georgian women, Seán O'Riordáin

SATURDAY

An tSeachtain

R na G, 11am

Máirín Ní Ghadhra is joined by Breandán Feiritéar, one of the original seven broadcasters who started with Raidió na Gaeltachta at this time in 1972.

The Culture Café

BBC Radio Ulster, 6.30pm

From the page to the stage, Marie-Louise Muir hosts the essential cultural conversation.

SUNDAY

The Lyric Feature

Lyric FM, 6pm

Saucy Mistress Boldface, presented by Angie Mezzetti: a peek through a Georgian window at life for women from 1746 to 1751, through a series of 221 letters from the Bishop Of Elphin to his only teenage daughter, Alicia.

The Book Show

RTÉ 1, 7pm

Presented by Rick O’Shea, with contributions from the nation’s book clubs: expect authors, conversations and recommendations in the show's new series.

Theo Dorgan, pictured in 2013: appears on The Poetry Programme on Sunday, 7.30pm. Picture: Nick Bradshaw

The Poetry Programme

RTÉ 1, 7.30pm

In an extended interview, Theo Dorgan reads some of his own poems, and speaks about the process of translating verse to English and Irish.

The Rolling Wave

RTÉ 1, 9pm

Concertina music takes centre stage this week on the programme with some music from the upcoming Consairtín Festival which takes place next weekend.

EASTER MONDAY

Gradam Joe Steve

R na G, 9.15am

Three radio plays in the shortlist for an award created in honour of Joe Steve Ó Neachtain, actor, author and playwright: Rún by Eoin Ó Dubhghaill; Nuair a scoilt an Scáthán by Seán Ó Dubhchon; and Murmur by Susanne Colleary.

Documentary on One

RTÉ 1, 6pm

Remembering - and digitally preserving - The Battle of Mount Street Bridge, the most successful rebel engagement in Dublin during the 1916 Rising.

Arena

RTÉ 1, 7pm

Revisiting the weekday arts magazine's Tradfest special: tunes and chats with the Hothouse Flowers, the Mulcahy Family, singer Karan Casey, harpist Seana Davy, and Dervish.

Across the Line: Introducing

BBC Radio Ulster, 9.30pm

Gemma Bradley serves up new Irish music at the helm of the long-running evening show.

TUESDAY

Toasted Heretic: Galway DIY outfit's Fanning session re-airs on Tuesday night, 10pm, 2FM

The Alternative

2FM, 10pm

Two more from the RTÉ sessions archive with Dan Hegarty: idiosyncratic indie Galwegians Toasted Heretic's 1991 Fanning Session is revisited, while Swords' 2012 Hegarty Session catches the Dublin indie band before the release of their debut album.

WEDNESDAY

Arena

RTÉ 1, 7pm

Writer Niall Burke talks to Sean Rocks and crew about his new book Line, and its address of the urgent social issues that face our generation.

THURSDAY

Céim in Airde

BBC Radio Ulster, 7pm

Seán Ó Ríordáin - Fill arís, Tost, Rian na gCos: presenter Conall Ó Máirtín talks to Dr Niall Comer from the University of Ulster, and translator and writer, Gráinne Ní Ghilín, about the poet's life and work.

FRIDAY

Cuireadh chun Ceoil

R na G, 7pm

Peadar Ó Riada looks at the rhythms that have underpinned the modern-day revival of traditional Irish dance.

Sound Out

Lyric FM, 9pm

Featuring excerpts from a new album from cellist Steven Isserlis and pianist Connie Shih, of works by Parisian composers Hahn, Duparc and Franck.

...IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Mise Freshin'

available anytime, RTÉ Radio Player

A once-off special, first broadcast on Patrick's Day, sees Múinteoir Ray Cuddihy (aka record-slinger Ray Wingnut) explore the links between traditional Irish music and the homegrown hip-hop scene.