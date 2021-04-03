Radio Highlights: The Book Show returns, a look at life for Georgian women, Seán O'Riordáin

Máirín Ní Ghadhra is joined by Breandán Feiritéar, one of the original seven broadcasters who started with Raidió na Gaeltachta at this time in 1972.
From the page to the stage, Marie-Louise Muir hosts the essential cultural conversation.
, presented by Angie Mezzetti: a peek through a Georgian window at life for women from 1746 to 1751, through a series of 221 letters from the Bishop Of Elphin to his only teenage daughter, Alicia.
Presented by Rick O’Shea, with contributions from the nation’s book clubs: expect authors, conversations and recommendations in the show's new series.
In an extended interview, Theo Dorgan reads some of his own poems, and speaks about the process of translating verse to English and Irish.
Concertina music takes centre stage this week on the programme with some music from the upcoming Consairtín Festival which takes place next weekend.
Three radio plays in the shortlist for an award created in honour of Joe Steve Ó Neachtain, actor, author and playwright:by Eoin Ó Dubhghaill; by Seán Ó Dubhchon; and by Susanne Colleary.
Remembering - and digitally preserving - The Battle of Mount Street Bridge, the most successful rebel engagement in Dublin during the 1916 Rising.
Revisiting the weekday arts magazine's Tradfest special: tunes and chats with the Hothouse Flowers, the Mulcahy Family, singer Karan Casey, harpist Seana Davy, and Dervish.
Gemma Bradley serves up new Irish music at the helm of the long-running evening show.
Two more from the RTÉ sessions archive with Dan Hegarty: idiosyncratic indie Galwegians Toasted Heretic's 1991 Fanning Session is revisited, while Swords' 2012 Hegarty Session catches the Dublin indie band before the release of their debut album.
Writer Niall Burke talks to Sean Rocks and crew about his new book, and its address of the urgent social issues that face our generation.
Seán Ó Ríordáin - Fill arís, Tost, Rian na gCos: presenter Conall Ó Máirtín talks to Dr Niall Comer from the University of Ulster, and translator and writer, Gráinne Ní Ghilín, about the poet's life and work.
Peadar Ó Riada looks at the rhythms that have underpinned the modern-day revival of traditional Irish dance.
Featuring excerpts from a new album from cellist Steven Isserlis and pianist Connie Shih, of works by Parisian composers Hahn, Duparc and Franck.
A once-off special, first broadcast on Patrick's Day, sees Múinteoir Ray Cuddihy (aka record-slinger Ray Wingnut) explore the links between traditional Irish music and the homegrown hip-hop scene.