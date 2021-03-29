My Tribe/Mo Threibh review: Metal fans show their soft side

“Like, if you’re walking your dog and listening to Master of Puppets, you’re really walking your dog," says the Metallica fan at the start of My Tribe — Mo Threibh (RTÉ One). Her name is Claire Percival, and she’s also a drummer in a band called Dead Label.

And like most heavy metal people, she’s actually very nice.

Now in its second season, the show talks to people involved in various music sub-cultures in Ireland. You don’t have to like heavy metal to appreciate this episode — the people involved are more interesting than the music itself.

The musicians interviewed come across as quiet, thoughtful types, the kind of person who would surprise you with their knowledge of 19th century Vienna. And then the music starts, and they go nuts. This isn’t just the case in this show, it’s true of most metallers I’ve known throughout my life. They tend to be solid, sincere people, which makes sense, because you can’t pretend to like metal.

It’s a feeling. You either do or you don’t love metal. And I doubt people follow heavy metal because they like wearing the clothes.

The musicians and fans interviewed in My Tribe pay homage to Rory Gallagher and Phil Lyonott — two nice quiet guys who could unleash hell with a guitar. (I remember a friend of mine at school telling me about the queues to flush your head down the toilet at a Thin Lizzy gig in Cork City Hall during the early 80s. Anyone who has seen a toilet during a gig will appreciate the levels of madness involved there.)

My Tribe – Mo Threibh: Rónán Ó hArrachtáin.

All the metals got an airing here. Folk metal, Speed, Doom, and Death Metal, Black Metal (from Scandinavia), Glam Metal (from a hair-dryer, judging by look of Jon Bon Jovi and Axl Rose.) I always thought Bon Jovi should have been called Culchie Metal. It always struck me as very popular among people who could have given you a hand during the lambing season.

A fan, Lorraine Ferguson, talked about fainting at a Bon Jovi gig at the Point Depot. Again, no surprise that Lorraine was funny and interesting and nice. It’s as if metal fans can’t help themselves.

I also think they can’t help taking the mild piss out of themselves. The daft, gothic imagery, the grandstanding on stage, the pretend scary font on the t-shirts, band names like Bad Brains or Slayer, all of these are a signal that we love the music, but we don’t take ourselves too seriously.

Unlike dance or indie freaks, who could bore you to the floor when they start talking about their passion, your average metaller seems to understand there is more to life than three guitars and a set of drums.

Claire Percival described a set-piece ruck in the crowd they have during Dead Label gigs as “violent but friendly”. In other words, we’re only pretending to be dark.

I don’t actually like metal music. But as this show reminded me once again, I really like the fans.