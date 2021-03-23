Podcast Corner: Barack Obama and Bruce Springsteen buddy up for new show

Considering their journeys have been so often told already, with each releasing long autobiographies in the past couple years, you might think you've already had your fill of Barack Obama and Bruce Springsteen. They'd done the podcast circuit over the past half-decade too - their respective appearances on Marc Maron are, of course, worth diving into the archives. But now, through the Obamas' Higher Ground production company, Barack and Bruce have buddied up for an eight-episode series, exclusively on Spotify, titled Renegades: Born in the USA.

A series of conversations between the pair, they probe each other's life while discussing the bigger topics in life, from race to music to 'money and the American dream'. Like The Michelle Obama Podcast last year, it's just nice to hear Barack's voice again - it's so soothing, perfectly suited to wooing you into listening.