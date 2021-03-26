Mozart and me: Cork pianist Fionnuala Moynihan on her favourite composer 

Pianist Fionnuala Moynihan loves a mountain hike. When I speak to her by phone at her home in Dublin, she fizzes with enthusiasm as she recalls a trip to the Austria Tyrol which allowed her not only to delight in the natural wonders of the Salzkammergut but also to walk in the footsteps of one of her favourite composers, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart.

“It was so lovely to visit the home where he grew up and get a sense of what his life was like,” says Moynihan. “It was a thrill to learn that the café in Salzburg where we happened to stop was where he came to have his coffee and cake with his mother.”

Born in Bishopstown, Cork, Moynihan has made the music of 18th century Austria a core part of her repertoire. The first Irish pianist to take on the mammoth task of performing the entire set of Mozart solo sonatas, she accomplished the feat in Dublin and at the Triskel Arts Centre in Cork in 2017.

She returns to the Cork venue with friends to deliver some of Mozart’s greatest hits next month. But the two piano concertos she will perform over Easter weekend will look and sound a little different than usual. She is playing them, not with an orchestra but a string quartet. Mozart himself made several ‘a quattro’ arrangements of his concertos. Written to showcase the maestro’s virtuoso skills but arranged for a more intimate and personal setting, it will suit the 18th-century Neo-classical Georgian church to a tee.

With Covid restrictions limiting the face-to-face practice time, there are practical advantages to working with slimmed-down forces. “Mozart’s repertoire lends itself to this treatment. There is a symmetry to it. It is more straightforward than trying to do a Tchaikowksy concerto or something impressionistic like Debussy.”

She has good reason to rue the effect of the pandemic with concerts in Cairo, Moscow and Prague suspended but she doesn’t dwell on lost opportunities but rather accentuates the positives of the transformed performing scene as events go online. “There is an element of experiment. I had great brainstorming sessions with the team at the Triskel. The camera work and sound engineering is vital, we will have beautiful lighting. One way or another we will find a way!”

The Easter Festival Pieces:

Piano Concerto K414 in A major

“This concerto is close to my heart. It was on one of the first cassette tapes I had and I performed it when I was a teenage student at Cork School of Music. It was the first concerto that Mozart performed at his Lenten concerts in 1783. It is so joyful and uplifting and full of every conceivable emotion. In the second movement, he quotes a theme from an overture by his mentor, Johann Christian Bach, who had just died. Mozart felt the world a poorer place for his passing and we can take this concerto to be a musical epitaph from Mozart to as beloved teacher.”

Piano Concerto K466 in D minor

“This one is a complete contrast to the concerto in A major. It is much darker in mood. It is much loved and Beethoven himself played it.”

Adagio in B minor K.540

“It is rare for Mozart to compose in the key of B minor. A hauntingly beautiful work composed for solo piano, the piece has an improvisatory feel. I adore performing it.”

Fantasy K.475 in C minor

“This stunning work is unique among Mozart’s compositions as it was published alongside his piano sonata in C minor K457. I love performing this work as it allows one’s imagination to take flight. It is a fantasy, meant to be set free from any musical constraints of the time. At times, this work showcases Mozart’s ability to glimpse the characteristics of the Romantic era that was to follow.” Concerto Flute and Harp: K.299 The pianist sits this one out as the solo duties are replaced by a flute and harp. Another of the Moynihan clan, Kieran is joined by Geraldine O Doherty both alumni of Guildhall School of Music. “This concerto bears all the hallmarks of Mozart’s masterful touch and to me it always brings a feeling of joy, hope and harmony. It will be a nice contrast to the D minor concerto and a suitable finale to our Easter Mozart festival.”