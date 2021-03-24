'The destroyed inner workings of a man who is unhealed': Orlando Bloom on his new role   

Before he had even reached the age of 30, Orlando Bloom was a star of two of the world’s biggest ever film trilogies. The Kent-born actor was only days out of drama school when he was cast as Legolas in The Lord Of The Rings: The Fellowship Of The Ring – his first film. And, he says, “the studio sold me as a heartthrob”.

The immortal elf did indeed go on to become a pin-up type character, and Bloom’s fame soared. Along came his role in The Pirates Of The Caribbean, and a period when “he was just going from a movie to press conference, for year after year”.

“I was so young, and I had the energy and the optimism,” says the now-44-year old, who's been getting plenty internet attention over the past few days for an interview he did with the Sunday Times. “I have an insatiable appetite and energy; that’s who I am. But, if somebody says to me now, ‘There’s this and this,’ I’m like, ‘Well, how’s that going to stack up and how’s that going to look in my life?’ I have a family, I have other responsibilities.”

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom.

Because of the Hollywood success in his twenties, the father-of-two (he has Flynn, 10, with ex-wife, model Miranda Kerr, and baby Daisy Dove with his fiancee, popstar Katy Perry) missed out on what many young actors experience in their early career: making low-budget films.

Reflecting on his latest role, in indie offering Retaliation, he says: “It was me attempting to try and be a part of a film community that I guess, in many ways, I just circumvented, through the career path that unfolded for me, that wasn’t even really chosen. It just so happened. I mean, I’m grateful for it, but it just was like suddenly I was doing other things and I really wasn’t in the UK.”

Retaliation, which is written by Geoff Thompson and directed by brothers Ludwig Shammasian and Paul Shammasian, explores what Bloom calls a “critical” subject matter.

He plays Malky, a demolition worker whose latest assignment is to tear down the church where he was molested by a priest as a young boy. When a fragile Malky meets the now elderly priest at a local pub, the past rears its ugly head, and he is sent into an emotional tailspin. It’s up to him to decide whether to seek revenge against this priest or find another path.

It’s a tough watch at times (there are some hauntingly graphic scenes) but many critics are calling it a career-best performance for Bloom – and rightfully so.

“To be honest, I’d given up on whether this movie was ever going to see the light of day,” admits the charismatic and talkative star (it premiered at the Edinburgh Film Festival back in 2017 but is only getting a general release now).

“It is lightning in a bottle getting movies made, and this one was made for around £1 million, and it wasn’t an easy thing to get done. There were complications across the board but, thankfully, it seems everything was resolved in one form or another.”

He was taking meetings in the UK for different projects some years back – “I’d flown over and met people, BBC, Channel 4 or whatever, just to say, ‘Look, I’m up for something’ – when his agent sent him the script.

“I got to page 20 or something, and it was like this very brutal moment that Malky goes through, which is one of the more intense moments of the film, and I was spun out. And I thought, ‘Oh maybe I can’t do this, what’s this?’”

Then came a series of conversations with Thompson, who Bloom notes has “written really beautifully, compassionately and courageously about his own experience with abuse that he suffered as a boy”.

“The arc of Malky’s character is true to Geoff’s own story – although it wasn’t a priest he was subjected to.

“Geoff was a really charismatic and really powerful communicator and I think you can see it in his writing; there’s no fluff, there’s no bells and whistles, it’s just presented very powerfully. And I just knew I had to do it.”

To help Bloom understand certain scenes in the film, he called an organisation called 1in6 – the name represents the statistic that at least 1 in 6 men have experienced sexual abuse or assault, according to leading research.

And they explained to him how some of the actions and behaviour we see displayed by Malky is “a way of reclaiming a moment that was taken from them”.

Unsurprisingly, the role was “pretty challenging” and “a brutal experience” for Bloom.

Malky’s vulnerability was what felt different from other roles, he suggests, noting the shame his character experiences from the trauma he suffered.

And there was nothing to hide behind during filming: “There was nowhere like, ‘Oh, there’s going to be an explosion over here’ or, ‘There’s a clever camera angle and we’re going to edit it like this’.” “I mean, in the last sequence, I had an 8-minute monologue. I’d finished my takes and I was like ‘Are you going to shoot the priest now?’ and they’re like, ‘No, we’re going to play it all on you’. That was really shocking.”

He continues, thoughtfully: “Listen, I think it pays off. But it’s really polarising and it’s uncomfortable, and you sit and watch this movie and you go, ‘Wow’, you know?

“And I think that’s something that certainly the organisation 1in6 said: ‘Look, even if it doesn’t see the light of day, we would be so grateful because you’re looking at the destroyed inner workings of a man who is unhealed’.”

Referencing how the film was actually shot four years ago, he adds: “I think it’s crazy that it didn’t come out for so long – but it’s interesting that it came out during Covid. People are consuming just about anything and everything because there’s so much time.

“I feel so lucky because I was ready to give a performance and just leave everything on the field and wring myself out. That was my intention, and so it’s great I’m talking about it, is all I can say.”

Bloom’s next challenge is more work behind the scenes; he has a production deal with Amazon, and he’s developing ideas.

“I’m actually talking to Geoff [Thompson] about something else,” he reveals. “And I’m now thinking and dreaming of characters, things that I would like to do, and taking that into my own hands.”