Cormac Mohally's culture picks: Buskers on Pana, Austin Powers and  Sacha Baron Cohen

Cormac Mohally, 40, grew up in Glasheen, Cork. He dropped out of school at 16 and went to circus school at 19, learning to juggle. He is one half of comedy duo Lords of Strut as well as being artistic director of Circus Factory. See: circusfactorycork.com.

Beat on the Street

I remember 2FM arriving for Beat on the Street where DJs played tracks off the back of a trailer. One that sticks out in my mind was on Coal Quay. This was around 1993. It would have been in the evening, finished by around 10 o’clock. They were playing all the chart hits. I remember Scooter being played. What sticks out in my mind was Fido Dido, the 7 Up mascot. The branding was on the side of the 2FM trailer. It was early rave days as well. The t-shirts at the time – instead of saying '7 Up' – said 'E Up'.

Skateboarding in Fitzgerald’s Park

I remember getting my first skateboard and skateboarding around. It would have been about 1994. They had a competition with a halfpipe down in Fitzgerald’s Park. I so wanted to get a halfpipe out my back but my parents wouldn't do it for us – my brother was also skating. Somebody out in Bishopstown got a ramp. It was shortened – it wasn't a halfpipe. I spent that summer out that person’s back garden skating. Some of those guys are still skateboarding and still influential in the skate scene in Cork. It's the trick satisfaction with skating. It's about trying something, redoing something. Can I kick? That level of trick satisfaction transfers to juggling, but juggling is a bit safer and you injure yourself less.

Austin Powers snapped me out of depression

Austin Powers was a film that really helped me. I remember watching it, thinking he’s so happy. No matter how much crap was falling down around him, he’s like, “I'm the greatest. I'm happy. Free love.” Something switched in my head. I was about 17 and I just said to myself: “What’s wrong with you? The world’s grand, like.” It was also the film that introduced me to Burt Bacharach. That scene where they’re on the bus and he goes, “Ladies and gentlemen, Mr Burt Bacharach: ‘What the world needs now is love, sweet love.’”

Busking on Pana

I remember coming across this street show on Patrick Street in Cork city when I was 13 and thinking this is brilliant. The performer’s name was Loco Brusca. He's still working as a physical theatre performer, but at that time he was more street theatre, travelling around, just making a show. Nobody programmed him. He was on what I like to call the Ulster Bank pitch, which was near The Modern – which is gone from there now – kind of halfway down Patrick Street. It’s where I first started busking, actually, because it's the widest part of the street.

Loco Brusca was funny. His big trick was he got three volunteers to stand up in a line so they created a hurdle that he ran at and somersaulted over their arms. The Irish for somersault is léim thar a chorp – it means you jump over yourself, which is essentially what you’re doing.

The wit of Barry Murphy

I loved The End with Sean Moncrieff and Barry Murphy on RTÉ television in the mid 1990s. I've shared some stages since with Barry Murphy. He took the mickey out of Cian [Kinsella, Lords of Strut] and myself recently at the Everyman. We were doing acrobatics and were backstage getting warmed up, stretching. All the other comedians were looking at us, going, “Would you look at this pair?” Barry Murphy went, “I just gotta warm up there myself,” and started fixing an imaginary mic with his hands.

Abbott and Costello

There’s a sketch by Abbott and Costello called 'Who’s On first?'. The two lads are on stage discussing baseball players who all have weird nicknames like Who, What, I Don't Know. Abbott starts listing the team and their positions: “Who’s on first,” “What’s on second,” “I Don’t Know is on third.” They go around and around getting more and more confused. It's a great double act. It’s high status, low status: there's one guy who's more intelligent; there’s one guy who's more stupid, but we’re watching the guy who’s more stupid kick the legs out from underneath the guy who’s high status. We know he's stupid, except at the same time we know he’s not stupid. We know the guy who thinks he’s high and mighty doesn’t have all the power.

Sacha Baron Cohen in Ali G mode.

Sacha Baron Cohen, a master clown

A clown way up there is Sacha Baron Cohen. He’s a bouffon – a clown who’s a fool, but in a grotesque way. He has one foot on stage and one foot off it because he wants to ridicule people in power, and at the same time ridicule the audience. We all view the world through our own lens. So in, say, the famous Ali G scene where he’s interviewing a police detective about weapons, Ali G is wielding a knife dangerously, saying: “If I use it like this? And like this!” The police guy is only seeing the world through his eyes and hearing the world through his ears. He can't hear or see the ridiculousness.

The art of persuasion

Subliminal messaging is interesting. At the end of a show, you do the hat line – you gotta ask for money. You usually do this before finishing the show. That's where psychology comes in: “There's a problem. Nobody is paying us to be here. You can help with the problem by giving us some money.”

Myself and Kian developed this script where we were very blatant. We would hold up our hands [fingers slightly spread apart] and say, “We are going to let you decide how much to give. We're each going to stand here. 10. You are going to come up and put your money into 20 hat you like.” We said “10” and “20” with our hands up making the signal for 10. That goes into people’s minds. They think they're making a decision, but you’re actually telling them how much to give, without doing it directly.