'When you get knocked down, keep on going': Three of the competitors in Feis Ceoil 125

One of the biggest casualties of the 2020 cultural calendar was the Feis Ceoil, an annual jamboree that involves thousands of aspiring classical musicians from all over Ireland. A letter to the Evening Telegraph complaining ‘of the neglect of Irish music and musicians is credited with being the spur that galvanised a committee to mount the first festival with inaugural concerts in Dublin and Belfast in 1897.

Initial plans to rotate between Dublin, Belfast and Cork foundered and the festival is long established at its base at the RDS in Dublin. Almost every professional Irish classical musician has cut their teeth at the Feis Ceoil, most famously John McCormack who won a Gold Medal for the Tenor Competition in 1903. Sopranos Mary Hegarty and the late Cara O’Sullivan notched up successes early in their careers there.

As schools closed their doors, lessons resumed online and musicians continued to play and practice at home. Rather than cancel for a second year, organisers regrouped and Feis Ceoil celebrates its 125th anniversary with a virtual event that aims to stay close to the spirit of the original mission. Participants submitted advance videos of their performances and these are available for all to view on scheduled days.

Among this year’s 1,500 participants are a number of Munster based musicians whose families have had a long association with the Feis. We spoke to three of them:

Abbie Palliser-Kehoe

Abbie Palliser-Kehoe's time in musical theatre has taken her beyond her native county to tread the boards with prestigious youth theatre programmes in London. From Carrigaline in Cork, Abbie, 16, and her younger brother Samuel scooped prizes in the vocal competitions during the first week. Both are students at the Performers Academy based at Firkin Crane, Cork where their mother Orla Palliser-Kehoe teaches.

“I’ve been involved with the Feis for years along with my siblings, Conor and Una as participants and more recently as a teacher,” says Abbie. “In total, I had 11 students participate this year. The kids have adapted amazingly well. It was a challenge getting all the videos online. Duets had to be rehearsed and recorded separately. It was a good learning experience for me as much as for them.”

This year’s Feis has added some new musical theatre categories. Daughter Abbie adds: “I will be singing the number ‘Show Off’ from the Drowsy Chaperone. It is great fun - very much a character piece. You don’t get the adrenaline that you get from a live performance, but it was great to do and gave me something to work towards.”

Aoibhin Keogh Daly

The 18-year-old cellist from Limerick had her first lessons with her grand-aunt Moya O'Grady. Her grandmother, violinist Geraldine O'Grady appears in the roll call of illustrious virtuosos who launched careers on the Feis Ceoil platform.

Her grandfather actor, Des Keogh, knows his way around a performing stage and is familiar to radio listeners radio for his RTÉ programme Music for Middlebrows. What sage tips had these luminaries passed on?

“At one stage, I struggled with stage fright,” says Aoibhin. "They really helped me through with this tip: fake your confidence until you actually feel confident. Get out there- act like you own the place -play the best you can and it does work! They thought me to be resilient - when you get knocked down, to keep on going and it does pay off.”

Now finished school, she studies with Chris Marwood of the Vanbrugh and is considering her options for music colleges next year. Her next performance can be heard in Thursday’s Aileen Gore Cup when her programme includes works by Brahms, Stravinsky and Schubert.

Emily Crowley

The 20-year-old pianist and violist from is Inniscarra, Co Cork. The youngest of five musical siblings, she was eager to follow in their footsteps. “I couldn’t wait to begin. I started on violin and later took up piano with Susan Cap at Cork School of Music,” says Emily.

At 15, Crowley was selected for one of just four places on the coveted William Finlay Programme for Gifted Young Pianists at the Royal Irish Academy of Music, travelling to Dublin every weekend to study with Professor Thérèse Fahy. She describes her teacher as “not just a wonderful player but also a great teacher.” Crowley sets an early alarm clock call to squeeze in 3-4 hours piano practice daily around her academic studies as a 3rd year engineering undergraduate student at UCC. Crowley says she was delighted to be highly commended in the Nordell Cup for her performance of a sonata by Janacek, a work she describes as “emotionally complicated and dark”.