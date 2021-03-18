Cork Nativity film with Adam King, and host of other Leesiders, wins TV award in America

The Cork Nativity, which aired on RTÉ over Christmas, has won a Wilbur Award in America for best short documentary, placing producers Bo Media in some lofty company: other winners include Oprah Winfrey & Morgan Freeman.

The award ceremony will take place virtually in April, and producer Derek Nagle is still processing the news. “It was a great surprise, and it’s a great honour, that our short film with a big heart has won a Wilbur award in the States. It is truly flattering to be amongst such distinguished names.”