Cork Nativity film with Adam King, and host of other Leesiders, wins TV award in America

The Cork Nativity, which aired on RTÉ over Christmas, has won a Wilbur Award in America for best short documentary, placing producers Bo Media in some lofty company: other winners include Oprah Winfrey & Morgan Freeman.
The award ceremony will take place virtually in April, and producer Derek Nagle is still processing the news. “It was a great surprise, and it’s a great honour, that our short film with a big heart has won a Wilbur award in the States. It is truly flattering to be amongst such distinguished names.”
The five-minute short, casting the nativity story in a modern light, was produced in association with the state broadcaster, and features people from all walks of Leeside life, including Caitriona Twomey and crew at Cork Penny Dinners, Crosshaven's RNLI, the crew of Midleton Fire Station and members of the Rebel Wheelers.
It also starred Late Late Toy Show sensation Adam King, whose virtual hugs and ambition to become an astronaut have endeared him to the hearts of the nation. Landmarks featured in the film include the Shandon Bells, St Colman’s Cathedral, Cobh, and the Christmas lights in Midleton, in the east of the county.