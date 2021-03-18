First Dates Ireland recap: Anthony and Mandy calm each other’s nerves 

Anthony and Mandy

Garden designer Anthony was nervous about his blind date and worried that his date wouldn’t show up. Maitre‘d Mateo and barman Ethan spotted his shaking hands and joined him at the bar to calm his nerves ahead of his date.

Mandy soon arrived and as she struggled to open the wrong door, Mateo murmured: “Oh, she’s nervous also. We have two nervous ones over here.”

“Well, I am a gardener, I had to bring the flowers,” he said as he handed a bouquet to Mandy before giving her great advice about doing up her small garden.

They both said they love cats and Anthony revealed the unusual way his cat saved his life. While comparing tattoos, Mandy asked why one of Anthony’s said ‘My story is not over’ and he spoke about his anxiety and suicidal feelings he experienced.

“That [tattoo] is there and every day it reminds me. It was the cat that saved me. She jumped up on the table and knocked everything over. I grabbed her and went out of the room, locked the room and the next morning I went for help.”

Mandy shared how she feels self-conscious about her fibromatosis, a condition that causes small lumps to grow on parts of her body, including her neck and face, and how it made her less likely to agree to go on dates.

“He was just as nervous as me so I relaxed then,” Mandy said after they finished dinner and Anthony said’ he’d like to bring her to “an auld castle or something.”

“Maybe she can send me a picture of her garden when she goes home,” he said, struggling to keep a straight face. They’ve kept in touch over Zoom and Anthony even sent her a lovely plant for her garden.

Chris and Ben

“I think I’m handsome and I know I’m handsome but I wouldn’t label myself as ‘the handsome guy’,” said handsome Revenue worker Ben, who was keen to check out Chris’s assets.

Chris was dressed in a maroon suit, earning him the nickname ‘Ron Burgundy’ from Mateo. The pair settled down for dinner and ordered a round of Mai Tai cocktails.

While Chris was explaining that his college scholarship was part of a scheme set up during the Troubles, he was left dumbfounded when Ben asked: “What’s ‘The Troubles’?” After more than a few silent seconds, Ben told him he was joking. Chris laughed, Ben laughed, even I laughed. The ice was very much broken.

Ben, a dad to nine-year-old twins, told Chris he’d like to visit more parts of Canada and when they simultaneously said “Quebec’ Ben asked: “Did we just book a holiday together?”

Perhaps they’ll be jetting off together when the world goes back to normal because these two have agreed to a second date, although they’re sticking to Zoom for the time being.

Niamh and Denny

"I don’t want somebody like me, I just want somebody that’s like me, not very like me." If that's not clear enough, Niamh said she was hoping her date wouldn’t give her ‘the ick’ - a feeling she sometimes gets that she doesn’t like someone.

She said she’s sarcastic and wants somebody who will “be a smartarse back”. Denny, meanwhile, was single 16 years before taking part in the show and wants a partner for life.

The pair dined outdoors and Denny remarked on the eerie quiet of the city. “It’s like the zombie acopalypse,” he said. “Do you mean the apocalypse?’ Mandy asked. He soon distracted her by commenting on the decor. He pointed at a hanging tealight holder. “That looks like a ball. Like a ball ball. Like a testicle ball.”

While they had a great laugh together, they agreed they’d work best as friends and parted ways amicably. “He has the sass but he didn’t have the something else, the fanny flutters,” Mandy said, referencing Maura Higgins’ famous quote from reality show Love Island.

Megan and Joe

Megan, who is “four-foot-eleven-and-a-half”, said the main thing she’s looking for is a guy over six feet tall. Will Londoner Joe measure up?

Well, he’s an inch over six feet and he’s hoping to find an Irish girl. After some geographical confusion where Megan learned he had no idea what Enniscorthy is, never mind where to find it. Although he was surprised that not only did Megan know where London is, she was born there. “You’re from London? Fuck off, you’re not,” he said.

They spoke about Harry Potter, Boyz In the Hood and their romantic history but when the date ended Joe said there was no spark. Megan seemed surprised and disappointed and when they parted ways at the door her smile faltered, something her waiting mother noticed straight away. Mammies always notice. "Feck him," she said, echoing every mother who ever saw their child jilted.