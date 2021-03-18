Reeling in the Years returns in April to cover 2010-2019: the post-crash decade

It's a televised event that now only happens once every ten years: RTÉ has today announced the new series of Reeling in the Years is to kick off on Sunday April 11 at 8.30pm, on RTÉ One and RTÉ Player.
It's been a decade of profound change on many fronts, and the show's trademark blend of pop-culture highlights and archival footage takes in every bump on the road on year-by-year basis, from national successes like the marriage equality referendum and Katie Taylor's time at the top of the boxing game, to the ongoing impact and trauma of the austerity era.
Producer and Corkman John O’Regan says: "The end of a decade is a natural time to look back. We made the Nineties series in 2000, the Noughties series in 2010, and now we’re adding another 10 years to the collection. We’re pleased to offer viewers this latest selection of music and moments from RTÉ’s archives."
This is the sixth series of the show, with the years from 1962 to 2009 covered to date. Reeling in the Years has become something of a national treasure, with repeats continuing to anchor RTÉ schedules, having been voted the ‘most popular home-produced TV show ever’ in an RTÉ Guide poll of Ireland’s Top 100 TV shows.
- Reeling in the Years: 2010-2019 begins on Sunday April 11 at 8.30pm on RTÉ One and RTÉ Player.