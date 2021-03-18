Reeling in the Years returns in April to cover 2010-2019: the post-crash decade

It's a televised event that now only happens once every ten years: RTÉ has today announced the new series of Reeling in the Years is to kick off on Sunday April 11 at 8.30pm, on RTÉ One and RTÉ Player.

It's been a decade of profound change on many fronts, and the show's trademark blend of pop-culture highlights and archival footage takes in every bump on the road on year-by-year basis, from national successes like the marriage equality referendum and Katie Taylor's time at the top of the boxing game, to the ongoing impact and trauma of the austerity era.