Podcast Corner: How to try and satisfy that insatiable desire for stories about sex 

Considering how intimate podcasts can be - often just the listener, with earphones in blocking out the world, and the hosts - it's only natural that shows about sex, and conversations around the subject, seem to be on the increase. We recently mentioned about the frank Daisy is Insatiable, while everybody knows about My Dad Wrote a Porno (well it's ostensibly about sex, anyway, isn't it?), but here are two more to try.

Sex, Lies and DM Slides

This Spotify Original show is essential to hear just how exhausting it must be for a woman on the internet, having to deal with unsolicited dick pics and hate mail dressed up as advice. Hosted by celebrity chef Gizzi Erskine and journalist Sydney Lima, they explore the weird, wide world of sex and social media.

"This podcast contains adult content, graphic detail of our sex lives, and filthy content of our inboxes - you have been warned," they advise at the outset of each episode. It might sound titillating, but it usually becomes eye-openingly awful. Lima tells a story, at the outset of the first episode, about a 'financial slave' who had slid into her DMs; she met up with him, he handed her £120 - and she stood on him.

"Did you barter with him," the giddy Erskine asks about why she didn't get more. Former T4 host Miquita Oliver, Jon Ronson, Lily Allen, Gok Won, and Father Damon, who for years ran an exclusive sex party for celebrities and millionaires, are other guests who feature.

Gizzi Erskine is one of the presenters on Sex, Lies and DM Slides.

Dying For Sex

From Wondery and available wherever you listen to podcasts, Dying For Sex is about Molly, who has a sexual reawakening upon getting a terminal cancer diagnosis. At times funny, odd, sexy, and disgusting, it takes a turn around four episodes in to its six-part run as Molly realises that despite having some 180-plus connections on a dating/sexting app, she wants something more.

Along her journey of self-discovery, which she tells to her friend Nikki Boyer, Molly leaves her husband of 15 years, who admits he can't satisfy her newfound sexual desires. On the first episode she has her first happy ending massage; on the next, she's having a hilarious meetup with the overexcited 'Toyota Guy', who didn't want to make a mess in the backseat; and by the third episode, Molly is satisfying a variety of male fantasies, from tickling to feet fetishes to, ahem, bodily functions.

Molly's personality shines through, especially when we realise that a terminal cancer diagnosis doesn't just go away. "How does this happen to a 45-year-old," she pleads through tears near the end. A brilliant podcast.