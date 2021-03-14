St Patrick's Week: A selection of some of the streamed music, storytelling and other events

An eclectic mix of online offerings includes Blindboy, Mick Flannery and John Spillane 
Soulé, Eddie Lenihan, Blindboy and Mick Flannery feature among the St Patrick's week offerings online.

Sun, 14 Mar, 2021 - 20:00
Des O’Driscoll

St Patrick's Festival

 The national umbrella event is based in Dublin and available online from anywhere in the country over the next few days. Already streaming, an eclectic mix of offerings include Eddie Lenihan telling Irish legends, Soulé  doing her music thing, and Blindboy talking mental health.

See stpatricksfestival.ie/events

From the Heart at the Hearth

 The White Horse in Ballincollig joins forces with Coughlans Live for a session of music from John Spillane, Caoimhin Vallely and others.

Wednesday, whitehorse.ie, 5pm 

Niall Horan in the pub 

You might not get to a pub yourself, but Niall Horan headlines an event from O'Donoghue's pub in Dublin that's sponsored by Guinness and Tourism Ireland.

Wednesday, YouTube, 5.59pm

Going green in Cork 

Obviously there are no parades in the county, but some major buildings and monuments have been lit up to provide some atmosphere. For example, the R&H Hall building on the city's docks has projections on its huge wall, and Macroom also has lighted shamrocks in the Town Square and Main Street.

Mick Flannery 

The Cork singer was filmed performing in various venues around Ireland, and these crowd-less gigs will be streamed online over the next two weeks. The first batch includes Coughlan's in Cork and Dolan's in Limerick, with proceeds being split between Flannery and the venues.

Thursday – Sunday, mickflannery.bandcamp.com, €15 per gig

Short Films

 Cork International Film Festival is showing a free programme of Irish short films via its website.

Currently available at corkfilmfest.org, until Wednesday

