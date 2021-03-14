St Patrick's Week: A selection of some of the streamed music, storytelling and other events

The national umbrella event is based in Dublin and available online from anywhere in the country over the next few days. Already streaming, an eclectic mix of offerings include Eddie Lenihan telling Irish legends, Soulé doing her music thing, and Blindboy talking mental health.
The White Horse in Ballincollig joins forces with Coughlans Live for a session of music from John Spillane, Caoimhin Vallely and others.
You might not get to a pub yourself, but Niall Horan headlines an event from O'Donoghue's pub in Dublin that's sponsored by Guinness and Tourism Ireland.
Obviously there are no parades in the county, but some major buildings and monuments have been lit up to provide some atmosphere. For example, the R&H Hall building on the city's docks has projections on its huge wall, and Macroom also has lighted shamrocks in the Town Square and Main Street.
The Cork singer was filmed performing in various venues around Ireland, and these crowd-less gigs will be streamed online over the next two weeks. The first batch includes Coughlan's in Cork and Dolan's in Limerick, with proceeds being split between Flannery and the venues.
Cork International Film Festival is showing a free programme of Irish short films via its website.