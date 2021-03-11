Surviving or thriving? Cork centre's director will be part of discussion on state of the arts

One of the hardest elements of the pandemic for creatives has been the lack of space to come together, according to Triskel Art Centre’s artistic director Tony Sheehan.

The Arts Council of Ireland and Waterford Healing Arts Centre are trying to combat this by launching Surviving or Thriving?, an online series of panel discussions and workshops for those working in the arts in Ireland, which Sheehan will be speaking at.

The two-week-long free event, running from March 15 to April 1, aims to strengthen resilience, restore confidence, and promote synergy across the arts sector, which has been battered by the pandemic.

“There are over 30 people, either employees, freelancers or part-time workers, involved in Triskel. Then we have the Cork Traveller Women’s Network, Corcadorca Theatre Company, our commercial tenants, all of these people whose livelihoods are somehow connected to our organisation,” says Sheehan.

“When the pandemic hit, it was like being made redundant. So, I’m going to talk about how we basically had to reinvent ourselves and that journey.”

That journey was quite the turbulent one indeed for everyone in the arts world, not least for the Cork art venue which has had to close its doors for much of the year.

“When we were shut down in March we were back up online a few weeks later and we asked Dr Fionnuala Moynihan to do a piano recital for us using her iPhone. We broadcast it on Facebook and it was a lovely concert but it was one iPhone on a stand. That was roughly this time last year,” says Sheehan.

“Now she’s back this April except she’ll be on stage with a Steinway piano. She’s got a harpist, a flute player, and a string quartet with her and there will be eight cameras filming the concert. That’s the journey we’ve gone on.

“We’ve gone from basically being made redundant to going through a series of steps to reinvent ourselves as a hybrid arts centre, which is what we're going to be. We’re going to have to focus more on being a place where artists can come to work safely.”

Dr Fionnuala Moynihan plays the Mozart Festival from the Triskel at Easter.

Sheehan hopes others might learn from how Triskel “came out the other side” of the pandemic. Right after his talk, it’ll be back to planning the online concert series the centre is holding for the 10-year-anniversary of the opening of their Christchurch venue in April.

“None of us expected that our lives would be transformed so much in under one year. One of the most difficult things that artists have had to face is actually trying to come together because so many work alone. Even things like rehearsals are a real issue now. So we’ve made ourselves, behind closed doors, a safe place to rehearse. That's something we're doing to try to contribute,” Sheehan says.

“The work we’ve done isn’t just for us. Artists who come to make work with us were hit by far the hardest. The Cork Traveller Women’s Network was suddenly deprived of a headquarters also. I was getting phone calls about how bad things were for families. There’s a lot of lives entwined in an organisation like Triskel.”

Sheehan says that he was delighted to be asked to speak at Surviving and Thriving? and is looking forward to attending other talks taking place in the series.

“This is a great initiative. I was really pleased to be asked to do it because it is important for artists and people who work in creative industries to get together outside of the purely business side of things and be able to share coping mechanisms. I’m just going to speak anecdotally about what we did and how we tried to cope. I think really what it was all about was to just keep going,” he says.

“It was what Homer Simpson would call a ‘crisitunity’. Digital was coming anyway. This has just hurried it up. It’s also given it recognition to the money people who wouldn't have been persuaded easily about it before. Digital is expensive and we’ll have to see how it evolves but we're on a journey with it and we're going for it.

“We’re looking forward to the day we can really get back to what we do though because we don’t know how to do anything else.”