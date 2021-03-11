Hozier singing trad tunes on TikTok is what we needed today

It has been a grim week for news, so when we opened TikTok and saw Andrew Hozier-Byrne gently humming an old song about whiskey, it was exactly the salve we didn’t know we needed.
With the one-minute clip being viewed 2.5m times in less than a day, we’re clearly not the only ones who have it on repeat.
Hozier joined the video-sharing app yesterday and has amassed 340k followers on his verified account. His first video is of him singing 'The Humours of Whiskey', a short ditty he has been filmed singing a few times over the years, always to great acclaim.
The comments on the video are full of appreciation for the softly-sung song and the man casually reclining in an armchair while singing it.
“I remember you performing this on your live stream show right when the pandemic started and it was so soothing in a time of so much worry,” one person wrote while another tweeted to the musician to say: “it’s been a really difficult few months but listening to this really warmed my heart. Feel like maybe things might actually be okay.”
We have to agree.