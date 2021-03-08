Crawford exhibition puts a modern twist on Terence MacSwiney's legacy 

When Cork Lord Mayor Terence MacSwiney died after 74 days of hunger strike in Brixton Prison in October 1920, the world responded with outrage. In Barcelona, 500 protesters stoned the British Consulate after being denied an audience with the consul. Catalan women wore mourning. In the US, strikes were mounted in busy sea-ports. Empty-cask funerals were held in Manchester, Boston, Melbourne and Chicago amongst others.

MacSwiney’s posthumous collection of essays, Principles of Freedom, would go on to inspire many revolutionaries in their own struggle for an autonomous state, including Marcus Garvey, Ho Chi Minh and Baghat Singh. But the very same post-WWI frenzy of small nation founding gave rise to the borders we live with, or sometimes live despite, today.

One hundred years on, according to Crawford Art Gallery curator Dawn Williams, a nuanced look at MacSwiney’s national and global legacy will take into consideration “the people that slip between the cracks”.

Citizen Nowhere, Citizen Somewhere: The Imagined Nation is the Crawford’s response. Including a detailed historical timeline of events surrounding MacSwiney’s arrest, hunger strike and death and its international legacy, the exhibition also includes personal artifacts from the MacSwiney family and contemporary artworks that explore the fall-out from the imagined nations this period of history birthed.

“Post-WWI, when President Wilson said all independent states should have the right to their own freedom, he was putting forward the democratic concept of self-determination,” Williams says.

“The Irish independence movement became a sort of template for many other countries around the world. MacSwiney would have been a citizen of nowhere until after the war of independence, and then he was a citizen of somewhere he wanted to be. It speaks to the aspirations of the new Irish Free State, but the flipside is, what happens when people slip through the cracks, when these new states have evolved but some people won’t fit in to those new states? Then we end up with refugees etcetera.”

Williams says Corkonians familiar with the story of MacSwiney and his predecessor and friend Tomás MacCurtain, who was assassinated by Crown forces following his election as Cork’s first Lord Mayor, may not be aware of the extent of the international ripples MacSwiney’s arrest and death caused.

“Because MacSwiney’s death was this live, evolving story it really pushed the international boundaries and had this knock-on effect on people in similar positions,” she says. “It’s astounding how far-flung that impact was, when you start researching it: you can look at a miner’s newspaper in Arizona in 1920, or a Parisian paper, and both ran weekly reports of his welfare. It really did penetrate throughout the world.”

The Crawford’s exhibition is part of the Decade of Centenaries programme, a fitting time to explore the repercussions of the era with more nuance and balance than at previous commemorations, Williams believes.

“Although the exhibition has a brief overview of figures who were directly influenced by MacSwiney’s actions and his essays, Principles of Freedom, it extends that narrative of what happens when you get freedom, and who falls between the cracks.

“We could have just done an exhibition of MacSwiney, embedded in that nostalgia and really putting him on a pedestal. But with the contemporary artworks, we’re able to see, in some ways, the consequences of his ideals in real time.”

A still from Animated_Positions by Elaine Hoey.

The idea of the international gaze of the press on a conflict is echoed in the work of Kosovar artist Albert Muja, for example, who interviewed child subjects of Kosovan war photography 20 years after the fact.

Muja’s work nicely mirrors the inclusion of a doll in Catalan dress, on loan from Cork Public Museum, that was gifted to MacSwiney’s daughter Máire after her father’s death by a Catalonian trade union.

“They are both emblematic of a struggle, and the victims created during the creation of a new nation state,” Williams says. “And because they come from the narrative of the child, their parents’ stories are told once-removed.”

Other contemporary works - Rita Duffy’s commentary on Brexit, Anthony Haughey’s work with residents of Mosney Direct Provision Centre – reflect on “ideas of borders, nation states and the continuing flux and turmoil we exist in once they’re created,” Williams says.

“It’s a complex exhibition because MacSwiney’s story is not always straightforward. By the inclusion of the contemporary art, I was trying to provide a kind of reality of the complexities of war and the people that have to uproot and move on because their ideals are not included in the new ideals, or the new state somehow excludes them.”

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, The Crawford’s gallery continues to remain closed, and so staff have faced the challenge of presenting the exhibition online: a virtual tour of the exhibition can now be navigated and explored, with videos, texts and in-depth looks at the artworks.

Citizen Nowhere, Citizen Somewhere: The Imagined Nation is online until the 5th of April 2021 here.

Five artists to watch out for in the online tour

Alban Muja: Inspired by a photo of himself as a teenager, captured in a refugee camp alongside the Prime Minister of Spain by the international press, Kosovar artist Alban Muja revisited the experience of children in conflict with Family Album, three films in which he interviews the former child subjects of press photos of the war in Kosovo. Muja’s Family Album project was exhibited at the Kosovan Pavilion at the 2019 Venice Bienale.

