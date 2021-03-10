Wednesday TV Tips: Ochón, Peig Sayers left her mark on us all 

Peig

TG4, 9.30pm

Is she the most hated woman in Irish history? Her memoir, Peig, has tortured and tormented young students across Ireland for decades. But broadcaster, Sinéad Ní Uallacháin is on a mission to give Peig the mother of all rebrands.

Described as boring, unrelenting, and unintelligible, Peig’s autobiography was part of the compulsory Leaving Certificate Irish syllabus until 1995. This new documentary from TG4 will revisit Peig, her personality and her art as a storyteller reclaiming her and portraying her as she has never been before.

"I wonder what Peig would have said, if she knew that we’d still be talking about her, at length, in the year 2021? This woman generously shared not only her life story, but many other stories that she had collected over the years — I don’t believe the abuse she continuously receives is warranted. There are many layers to Peig, as I found out whilst making this programme," says Sinéad Ní Uallacháin.

Máire Ní Dhálaigh, of the OPW's Blasket Centre said 'Peig was the Netflix of the time'. She was a woman full of fun and craic who loved to entertain and drew people to her. Archive recordings revealed in the programme from the National Folklore Collection in UCD reveal a theatrical performer.

The Terror

BBC Two, 9pm

It's got something creepy roaming around, it's got isolation, it's got savagery. What's not to like? This was on RTÉ some time ago so this is another chance to catch it.

Frozen and isolated at the end of the earth, a crew are stalked by a murderous presence. A chilling tale based on one of polar exploration’s deepest mysteries. From Ridley Scott.

Starring Ciaran Hinds (Mance Rayder in Game of Thrones so he's probably used to the cold), Tobias Menzies (Edmure Tully in Game of Thrones and Prince Philip in The Crown) and Jared Harris (Chernobyl — and he's actor Richard Harris' son), the first season goes back to September 1846, when Captain Sir John Franklin's Royal Navy expedition aboard HMS Erebus and HMS Terror are attempting the first crossing of the Northwest Passage in the Arctic Archipelago.

The Terror - with Jared Harris, Ciarán Hinds and Tobias Menzies

Dealer

Netflix from today

10 episodes. A film director gets far more than he bargained for in the south of France in a gritty 'found footage' thriller.

Emotionally volatile drug gang leader Tony (Abdramane Diakite) wants to break into the rap music scene and music video director, Franck (Sebastien Houbani) hopes to be part of that journey. Franck infiltrates Tony's rough neighbourhood to shoot a guerrilla film that will reveal the grimy face of drug dealing. He gets caught in the crossfire of a bloody gang turf war and his camera is scant protection when bullets start flying.

Dealer

Marriage Or Mortgage?

Netflix from today

10 episodes. The path to true love might deviate down the cul-de-sac of home ownership in this reality TV series.

In each episode, one newly engaged couple meets with Nashville-based wedding planner, Sarah Miller, and real estate agent, Nichole Holmes. The competing experts persuade the lovebirds to choose between a lavish wedding or getting a foot on the first rung of the property ladder.

Twice-divorced Nichole argues that new house keys are the best decision any couple can make.

And, hopeless romantic Sarah encourages brides and grooms to spare no expense on their big day.

Marriage or Mortgage: Sarah Miller in episode 'Nurses in Love' Netflix

Premier League

Manchester City v Southampton, 6pm, Sky Go UEFA Champions League PSG v Barcelona, 8pm; Liverpool v RB Leipzig, 8pm. Both Virgin TV Go and BT Sport