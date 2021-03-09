Tuesday TV Tips: Cork house with glass 'bridges' built for six sons is Home of the Year contender

— Val O’Kelly and Karl Slyne's house is up against a 200-year-old industrial mill in County Down and an extended 1920s cottage in Dublin
Val O’Kelly and Karl Slyne completed the build of their contemporary home in Cork in 2017. Home of the Year for Caroline Delaney

Tue, 09 Mar, 2021 - 13:30
Caroline Delaney

Eco Eye

RTÉ One, 7pm

Final in this very interesting series. The scale and speed at which we extract finite resources to produce, consume and dispose of goods has led to environmental destruction now impossible to ignore. Dr Lara Dungan looks at how Ireland can move to a circular economy, based on an extended life cycle of products by sharing, leasing, reusing, repairing, refurbishing and recycling existing materials and products for as long as possible.

Champions League Live

RTÉ 2, 7.30pm

Juventus v Porto in Round of 16, 2nd leg. ko 8pm

Home of the Year

RTÉ One, 8.30pm

The judges visit a converted 200-year-old industrial mill in Co. Down, a home built to amalgamate two families in Cork and a 1920s cottage with extension in Dublin.

Val O’Kelly and Karl Slyne completed the build of their home in Cork in 2017 — built to amalgamate their two families: 6 sons whose ages range from 11 to 17 years.

The home has lots of interesting features including vaulted ceilings, glass ‘bridges’, large sliding doors, and lots of interesting art pieces. They like a modern style rather than a traditional look.

Sally-Ann and Ruairí Mitchell bought their cottage in Dublin, it was an original 1920s cottage with a single storey extension. They gutted, re-modelled and extended it to transform from three bedrooms to a four-bedroom home with a large open plan mezzanine extension. 

Sally-Ann and Ruairí Mitchell bought their cottage in Dublin, it was an original 1920s cottage with a single storey extension. They gutted, re-modelled and extended it to transform from three bedrooms to a four-bedroom home with a large open plan mezzanine extension. 

 

Rachel and Chris Larmour converted a 200-year-old industrial mill in Co. Down into a family home.

Rachel and Chris Larmour converted a 200-year-old industrial mill in Co. Down into a family home.

Glór Tíre (LIVE)

TG4, 9.30pm

The Live Elimination phase of the Glór Tíre series. The judges in this hunt for Ireland’s best country talent are John Creedon, Caitríona Ní Shúilleabháin and Jó Ní Chéide. 

