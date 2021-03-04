Thursday TV Tips: Would you go for sea views or cosy village life?

Goodbye House (new series)

RTÉ One, 8.30pm

In the first episode Ciara, a mother and managing director of a global technology firm from Clonakilty, Co Cork, is looking for new home for her and son, Adam. Recently divorced, she’s ready for a fresh start but giving up the house she once believed would be her forever-home is bittersweet. With €350,000 to spend, Ciara would like a three- or four-bedroom house in a safe community where both she and her son Adam can entertain their friends. To help find what she’s looking for Ciara’s recruited three of her closest friends: Deirdre, Caroline and Niamh. Deirdre opts for a modern family house in a development; Niamh unearths a three-bedroom bungalow with sea views in the small coastal community of Ballinglanna while Caroline also offers up a life by the ocean, with her choice of three-bedroom bungalow in the village of Lisvelane.

DECISION TIME: Ciara Byrne (second right) with her friends, from left, Deirdre, Caroline and Niamh in Goodbye House

Fíorscéal

TG4,10.30pm

Roughly two-thirds of the Arctic belongs to Russia. For the first time, scientists from all over the world are beginning to explore this huge area, and what they find is alarming. The destiny of many wildlife populations is at stake. In the Russian Arctic, climate change is not a question anymore. It is happening at a worrying pace.

Other Voices

RTÉ Two, 11.05pm

Ireland’s longest-running music TV show, Other Voices is back on RTÉ2 with its 19th series in March, with recordings from Dingle, Cardigan and Ballina.

Highlights include indie rock four-piece, Pillow Queens, as well as a set of gentle wonder drawn from Hemet, the feted debut by Niamh Regan.

Pacific Rim: The Black

Netflix, from today

Guillermo del Toro’s 2013 monsters-vs-mechs epic Pacific Rim was an overlooked popcorn classic (let’s forget the dreadful sequel). Now, that story is picked up by a new anime series.

There was a time when Kaiju (giant monsters) rose from the Pacific Rim only to encounter gigantic robots, Jaegers, built to fight them back. That time has passed. Now, Australia has been overrun by Kaiju, forcing the evacuation of an entire continent. Left behind, teenage siblings Taylor and Hayley embark on a desperate search for their missing parents, teaching themselves to pilot a battered, long-abandoned Jaeger to help in their quest and give them even the slightest hope of surviving.

