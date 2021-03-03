Wednesday TV Tips: Illegally adopted and still battling for identity information

Beidh Aonach Amárach

TG4, 8.30pm

There is not a lot that beekeeper Paddy Ó Fiannachta does not know about native bees and their precious honey. Knitter Gertie Woods, from County Cavan shows off her impressive knitting skills but also her and her husband’s fantastic toby jug collection. Meet Tina Pommer and Séamus Dunbar — a couple who have been putting on dog agility displays for many years. Chef, Brian Dannie Minnie Ó Domhnaill, explains the importance of bread in Ireland.

Collie power: Tina Pommer with her dogs in Leitrim

Eating With The Enemy

Virgin Media One, 9pm

Narrated by Pauline McLynn, this is a social experiment that sees participants come face to face with people they may disagree with on paper, to see if the act of honest conversation and breaking bread form unlikely bonds?

In episode one, a priest has dinner with a drag queen, where they discuss everything from RuPaul’s Drag Race to the marriage referendum. Future episodes will feature a bikini pageant judge meeting someone who is very anti-pageant. And Trump supporter, Luke, dines with Nigerian-Irish law lecturer, Bashir; and libertarian, Adam, chats with political opposite, Mattress Mick.

Eating With The Enemy: Mattress Mick is one of the guests on the show, while Richard Hogan is the resident psychotherapist

RTÉ Investigates: Ireland’s Illegal Adoptions

RTÉ One, 9.35pm

RTÉ Investigates tells the story of some of the thousands of children who were illegally adopted in Ireland. How despite being alerted to the issue the authorities did little to intervene. And how, how many decades later those children, now adults, still battle bureaucracy to find their true identities.

RTÉ Investigates - Illegal Adoptions

Biggie: I Got A Story To Tell

Netflix

The tragic story of 1990s rapper Biggie Smalls is retold. Interviewees include Smalls’ friend and mentor Sean 'Diddy' Combs.

Moxie

Netflix from today

Amy Poehler’s second Netflix Original movie is about a shy 16-year-old who is inspired by her mom's rebellious past and a confident new friend, to publish an anonymous zine calling out sexism at her school.

Moxie