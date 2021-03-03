Wednesday TV Tips: Illegally adopted and still battling for identity information

— plus dog agility displays; the priest and the drag queen; and Moxie is out now on Netflix
Wednesday TV Tips: Illegally adopted and still battling for identity information

RTÉ Investigates: Ireland’s Illegal Adoptions

Wed, 03 Mar, 2021 - 11:30
Caroline Delaney

Beidh Aonach Amárach

TG4, 8.30pm

There is not a lot that beekeeper Paddy Ó Fiannachta does not know about native bees and their precious honey. Knitter Gertie Woods, from County Cavan shows off her impressive knitting skills but also her and her husband’s fantastic toby jug collection. Meet Tina Pommer and Séamus Dunbar — a couple who have been putting on dog agility displays for many years. Chef, Brian Dannie Minnie Ó Domhnaill, explains the importance of bread in Ireland.

Collie power: Tina Pommer with her dogs in Leitrim

Collie power: Tina Pommer with her dogs in Leitrim

Eating With The Enemy

Virgin Media One, 9pm

Narrated by Pauline McLynn, this is a social experiment that sees participants come face to face with people they may disagree with on paper, to see if the act of honest conversation and breaking bread form unlikely bonds?

In episode one, a priest has dinner with a drag queen, where they discuss everything from RuPaul’s Drag Race to the marriage referendum. Future episodes will feature a bikini pageant judge meeting someone who is very anti-pageant. And Trump supporter, Luke, dines with Nigerian-Irish law lecturer, Bashir; and libertarian, Adam, chats with political opposite, Mattress Mick.

Eating With The Enemy: Mattress Mick is one of the guests on the show, while Richard Hogan is the resident psychotherapist

Eating With The Enemy: Mattress Mick is one of the guests on the show, while Richard Hogan is the resident psychotherapist

RTÉ Investigates: Ireland’s Illegal Adoptions

RTÉ One, 9.35pm

RTÉ Investigates tells the story of some of the thousands of children who were illegally adopted in Ireland. How despite being alerted to the issue the authorities did little to intervene. And how, how many decades later those children, now adults, still battle bureaucracy to find their true identities.

RTÉ Investigates - Illegal Adoptions

RTÉ Investigates - Illegal Adoptions

Biggie: I Got A Story To Tell

Netflix

The tragic story of 1990s rapper Biggie Smalls is retold. Interviewees include Smalls’ friend and mentor Sean 'Diddy' Combs.

Moxie

Netflix from today

Amy Poehler’s second Netflix Original movie is about a shy 16-year-old who is inspired by her mom's rebellious past and a confident new friend, to publish an anonymous zine calling out sexism at her school.

Moxie

Moxie

Read More

13 great local gifts for your mam on Mother’s Day

More in this section

Caitlin Moran: My favourite books to give to your mum on Mother’s Day Caitlin Moran: My favourite books to give to your mum on Mother’s Day
RTÉ Gold, 2XM and other digital radio stations are staying on the air: here's how to tune in RTÉ Gold, 2XM and other digital radio stations are staying on the air: here's how to tune in
'Normal People', 'Wolfwalkers', and Brendan Gleeson miss out on Golden Globe awards 'Normal People', 'Wolfwalkers', and Brendan Gleeson miss out on Golden Globe awards
Wednesday TV Tips: Illegally adopted and still battling for identity information

Paul Mescal to star in west of Ireland revenge thriller

READ NOW

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices