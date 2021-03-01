New programme aims to reconnect Cork's over-55s with arts and culture

While Cork has a vibrant local arts and culture scene, it can sometimes be a lot to take in if you're new or returning to it - something that Cork Cultural Companions looks to address on its launch on March 9. The service aims to provide opportunities for older people to engage with the arts in the city - on an online basis for now, and in person post-Covid.

If you're over 55, you can sign up to be part of the scheme, and help build what it describes as 'a local network of people with shared interests in arts, heritage and culture, who want to attend events with like-minded new friends'.

Kicked off by the Age and Opportunity organisation, the service seeks to address the issue of social isolation amongst older people, by also providing volunteers to accompany would-be culture vultures, for company and chats at live events.

The group is also looking for members of the local arts community to act as ‘meet and greeters’ at events, when they're back up and running.

Speaking ahead of its launch, co-ordinator Barbara Quinn says; "Many of us would probably go to a lot more plays, films, shows, concerts, exhibitions, or other events if we had someone to go with.

"There is a thriving social and arts scene out there to be enjoyed if only we had someone with the know-how or simply the shared interest to get us going. That is where Cultural Companions comes in.

"The project will set up local networks of people interested in arts and culture that will accompany each other to events when they are permitted, and encourage each other to connect with and engage in online cultural events and activities for now."

Having planned an April 2020 rollout, Cork Cultural Companions will now launch virtually next week, announcing a specially-arranged series of online events and activities run in conjunction with local venues and organisations, until live events return.

“Unfortunately, we can’t currently meet in person, so we have adapted our approach this year to ensure we still provide opportunities for older people to connect with arts, culture and friends virtually. It has never been more important to have these connections with the outside world and to have something to look forward to," said Quinn.

First up in the online events series are the ‘Tea and Ballet’ sessions, run in association with the Firkin Crane and delivered by Patricia Crosbie, exploring famous ballet pieces and opening up the artform to new eyes.

Another event in the works is ‘Theatre in the Community’ which will see a one-person theatre show making the rounds of 'Cultural Companion' hubs around the county - staged outdoors, with full social distancing guidelines. while mobile film screenings, and a clay-modelling workshop and exhibition are being planned.