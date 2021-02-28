Five TV shows for the week ahead: Awards season opens, and classic British comedy

Can the Irish take a prize at the Golden Globes, Reginald Perrin rides again, and an RTÉ investigation reveals the scale of illegal adoptions in this country 
 Leonard Rossiter as Reginald Perrin.

Sun, 28 Feb, 2021 - 20:15
Des O’Driscoll

1 |Monday| The Golden Globes

Highlights of Sunday nights awards from New York, with Normal People, Wolfwalkers, and Brendan Gleeson leading the charge for the Irish.

RTÉ2, 9.30pm 

2|Tuesday| The Fall and Rise of Reginald Perrin

Leonard Rossiter stars in a vintage comedy series that holds up surprisingly well. For a double-hit of British classics, it's preceded by Yes Minister.

BBC Four, 8.30pm

3|Wednesday| RTÉ Investigates: Ireland’s Illegal Adoptions

We see how the dodgy deals done at Bessborough and other places isn't just a dark corner of Ireland's history – many of those children are now grown up and struggling to find out about their past.

RTÉ One, 9.35pm

4 |Thursday| Goodbye House

The first episode of the new series features Ciara, a mother from Clonakilty, Co Cork, looking for a new home for herself and her son.

RTÉ One, 8.30pm 

5 |Friday| Later With Jools Holland

Tom Jones is still going relatively strong at 80, and is in the sudio tonight for a chat and a song. There are also performances by Wolf Alice and Pa Salieu.

BBC Two, 10pm

