Five TV shows for the week ahead: Awards season opens, and classic British comedy

1 |Monday| The Golden Globes

Highlights of Sunday nights awards from New York, with Normal People, Wolfwalkers, and Brendan Gleeson leading the charge for the Irish.

RTÉ2, 9.30pm

2|Tuesday| The Fall and Rise of Reginald Perrin

Leonard Rossiter stars in a vintage comedy series that holds up surprisingly well. For a double-hit of British classics, it's preceded by Yes Minister.

BBC Four, 8.30pm

3|Wednesday| RTÉ Investigates: Ireland’s Illegal Adoptions

We see how the dodgy deals done at Bessborough and other places isn't just a dark corner of Ireland's history – many of those children are now grown up and struggling to find out about their past.

RTÉ One, 9.35pm

4 |Thursday| Goodbye House

The first episode of the new series features Ciara, a mother from Clonakilty, Co Cork, looking for a new home for herself and her son.

RTÉ One, 8.30pm

5 |Friday| Later With Jools Holland

Tom Jones is still going relatively strong at 80, and is in the sudio tonight for a chat and a song. There are also performances by Wolf Alice and Pa Salieu.

BBC Two, 10pm