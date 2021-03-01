Monday TV Tips: Crass, shocking and irreverent humour at the Golden Globes — hopefully

Premier League

Everton v Southampton, 8pm, Sky Sports

Live Rugby/Rugbaí Beo: Pro 14 match

TG4, 9pm

Leinster v Glasgow Warriors

The 2021 Golden Globe Pre-Show

RTÉ2, 9pm

Sofia Carson and Zuri Hall present the build-up to the awards ceremony from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, with Rasha Goel and Scott Mantz conducting remote interviews.

Golden Globes - Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) and the Golden Globe Awards

The Golden Globes

RTÉ2, 9.30pm

No big win for Ireland's talent but it's a party and people are dressed up! Award-winning comedy icons, Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, return for their fourth time to host the ceremony, celebrating the best in film and television. The first-ever bicoastal telecast features Fey at New York’s famed Rainbow Room and Poehler at the iconic Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles.

Nominees include: Carey Mulligan, Chadwick Boseman, Gary Oldman, Michelle Pfeiffer, Sasha Baron Cohen, Glenn Close, Jodie Comer, Jason Bateman, Catherine O’Hara and Nicole Kidman.

The Hunt for Gadaffi’s Billions

BBC Four, 10pm

A Storyville documentary that goes inside the dark and mysterious world of spies, special forces and political insiders as they race to find Colonel Muammar Gaddafi’s billions.