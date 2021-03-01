Monday TV Tips: Crass, shocking and irreverent humour at the Golden Globes — hopefully

— Tina Fey and Amy Poehler host the awards show from New York and LA
Tina Fey and Amy Poehler host the Golden Globe Awards 

Mon, 01 Mar, 2021 - 11:30
Caroline Delaney

Premier League

Everton v Southampton, 8pm, Sky Sports

Live Rugby/Rugbaí Beo: Pro 14 match

TG4, 9pm

Leinster v Glasgow Warriors

The 2021 Golden Globe Pre-Show

RTÉ2, 9pm

Sofia Carson and Zuri Hall present the build-up to the awards ceremony from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, with Rasha Goel and Scott Mantz conducting remote interviews.

The Golden Globes

RTÉ2, 9.30pm

No big win for Ireland's talent but it's a party and people are dressed up! Award-winning comedy icons, Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, return for their fourth time to host the ceremony, celebrating the best in film and television. The first-ever bicoastal telecast features Fey at New York’s famed Rainbow Room and Poehler at the iconic Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles.

Nominees include: Carey Mulligan, Chadwick Boseman, Gary Oldman, Michelle Pfeiffer, Sasha Baron Cohen, Glenn Close, Jodie Comer, Jason Bateman, Catherine O’Hara and Nicole Kidman.

The Hunt for Gadaffi’s Billions

BBC Four, 10pm

A Storyville documentary that goes inside the dark and mysterious world of spies, special forces and political insiders as they race to find Colonel Muammar Gaddafi’s billions.

Eating With The Enemy: When the priest met the drag queen 

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

