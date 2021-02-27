Book review: How the building of a bypass in Kerry uncovered stone age archaeology

THE building of a major bypass in the Lee Valley has opened a window to the past. A new book, In The Vale of Tralee, recounts the story of the archaeology uncovered on the largest infrastructure investment in decades in County Kerry.

The beautifully illustrated volume is the ninth in the series of heritage books by Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) dedicated to discoveries on national road schemes.

The bypass extends for 13.5 kms and the route joining four national roads rests if you like between the Slieve Mish and the Stacks mountains.

The digs carried out in 2010 and 2011 prior to construction unveiled no fewer than 33 previously unknown archaeological sites, and a pattern of continuous habitation going back 6,000 years in Tralee - much earlier than previously believed, has been established.

This rich flat farm land has had activity since the stone age through a busy medieval period, it has now been proved.

A pattern of a sophisticated culture every bit as complex as the north and east of the country is laid bare.

The easy to digest volume offers a chance for the armchair archaeologist to sit back and be introduced to the often arcane world of archaeology.

These Tralee discoveries were probably not that surprising given that 1996 just two kms east of the new bypass of the most westerly passage tomb in Ireland – akin to Newgrange was found in Ballycarthy, near the well known Ballyseedy.

The more outstanding finds included a type of metalworking furnace that was never found previously, in Kerry as well as a Bronze Age Encrusted Urn cremation burial again of a type previously now known in Kerry.

However a double pit alignment at Ballingowan on the N21, not far from the large Manor shopping park on the outskirts of Tralee, is probably the most unique and the archaeologists had to turn to Neolithic Britain to find anything comparable.

The “enigmatic monument” as it is described in the book, consists of two parallel rows of pits, evenly spaced on the southern side of a low limestone outcrop.

The likelihood is that this Ballingowan avenue was used for ritual activity and may have extended for several hundred meters. The very impressive artist’s impression in the book evokes a landscape with the moon shining exactly onto the central passage – suggesting the avenue may have been aligned on a celestial body.

It is perhaps worth saying – “the pale moon rising” is truly spectacular over this part of Tralee and referred to in the town's Rose of Tralee anthem for a reason!

In the Vale of Tralee

The passageway may in addition be aligned to the sun breaking the horizon at the end of the growing season, signalling a harvest celebration, the book says.

There have been so few big schemes like this in Kerry compared to the east of the country, senior archaeologist on the project Patricia Long, says.

Up to the 1990’s, it was thought that people just didn’t make it to Kerry in the early part of prehistory when there was evidence of Hunter-Gatherers in Northern Ireland.

“And that had a knock-on effect in creating an idea that culture was just not so sophisticated in the southwestern part of the country, Ms Long who is Managing Director at Rubicon Heritage Services Ltd., says: “The excavation of a passage tomb (the same type as Newgrange) at Ballycarthy (near Ballyseedy) Tralee at the mouth of the bypass and an Early Neolithic house as Cloghers (edge of Tralee town) showed that there was a very complex culture with the same beliefs and technologies as people in the north and east of the county."

Hot-stone technology and shards of beaker pottery are other finds. Beaker pottery -in use during the copper age beginning around 2,400 BC is a rarity in the southwest, apart from Killarney’s copper mine. So perhaps the rivalry between Killarney and Tralee goes back nearly 5,000 years, one is tempted to speculate!

Small amounts of cereal grains are being taken as evidence crops were being grown in the Lee Valley . A cereal -drying kiln containing hulled barley and a very small quantity of oats was excavated. The kiln is one of only a small body of Irish cereal-drying kilns.

A date of between 1687 and 1513 BC has been returned from an examination of the hulled barley.

There is “tantalising" evidence of pastoral farming on a large scale too and five Iron age sites right through to evidence of medieval occupation were uncovered. A number of ring forts from early medieval times have already been identified in the area in the last 20 years.

“What the Tralee bypass has done is given us a chance to look at a sliver of the land and find more evidence of where these people were living and working. Up to now we just didn’t have that evidence in Kerry,” says Patricia Long.

However, one mystery remains – the digs threw up no evidence of the Vikings. A hoard of Viking objects was found in a cave at Cloghermore a few kilometres east of the new road almost two decades ago. Among the grave goods were a number of domestic items such as gaming pieces, weaving tools, beads, and combs, now in the County Museum in Denny Street, Tralee.

The finds detailed in The Vale of Tralee add much to the picture already built up by the museum.