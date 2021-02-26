Friday TV Tips: former President Mary Robinson to tell Tubridy how she was "horribly tricked" about Sheikha Latifa

— plus Munster rugby live; and Bryan Cranston's new movie
Friday TV Tips: former President Mary Robinson to tell Tubridy how she was "horribly tricked" about Sheikha Latifa

In this Dec 15, 2018 photo, released on Dec 24, 2018, by the United Arab Emirates' Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed Al Maktoum, a daughter of Dubai's ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, left, meets Mary Robinson, former president of Ireland, in Dubai

Fri, 26 Feb, 2021 - 11:30
Ed Power

The Late Late Show

RTÉ One, 9.35pm

Remember when the Late Late Show featured a live audience enthusiastically clapping, applauding and spreading germs everywhere? No, us neither. Instead, and as has been the tradition through what seems like aeons now, titan of chat Ryan Tubridy returns to a largely empty studio, where he will speak with  Breaking Bad star, Bryan Cranston, about his new movie. 

There is also an appearance by Eurovision singer Lesley Roy, alongside previous Eurovision winners, Linda Martin, Niamh Kavanagh, Charlie McGettigan and Paul Harrington. And there will be a revealing interview with former President Mary Robinson, who will explain how she was “horribly tricked” when agreeing to be photographed in 2018 in Dubai with princess Princess Latifa. This comes amid claims that the Princess was, and still is, being held captive by her family.

Grayson’s Art Club

Channel 4, 8pm

Avant-garde artist Grayson Perry believes “art can get us through this crisis” — “this crisis” obviously being the pandemic. So it’s off to his studio, where he and his wife Phillipa have Zoom chats with George Michael and Anneka Rice and run the rule over art submitted by the public around the theme of family. Perry also becomes emotional when finishing a sculpture inspired by his childhood teddy, Alan Measles.

Sport: Rugbaí Beo

TG4, 7.55pm

Munster travel to Cardiff Arms Park for a crunch tie with Cardiff in the Pro14

Read More

Wine with Leslie: French wines to enjoy with a croque monsieur

More in this section

Ten great Irish books to dig into for Ireland Reads Day Ten great Irish books to dig into for Ireland Reads Day
Olivier Awards 2019 - London Kelsey Grammer to star in Frasier reboot
Here's how the leaders got on in the Operation Transformation finale Here's how the leaders got on in the Operation Transformation finale
Friday TV Tips: former President Mary Robinson to tell Tubridy how she was "horribly tricked" about Sheikha Latifa

Thursday's TV Tips: How Covid mutations will impact vaccine roll-out

READ NOW

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Discover the

Install our free app today

Available on

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices