Friday TV Tips: former President Mary Robinson to tell Tubridy how she was "horribly tricked" about Sheikha Latifa

The Late Late Show

RTÉ One, 9.35pm

Remember when the Late Late Show featured a live audience enthusiastically clapping, applauding and spreading germs everywhere? No, us neither. Instead, and as has been the tradition through what seems like aeons now, titan of chat Ryan Tubridy returns to a largely empty studio, where he will speak with Breaking Bad star, Bryan Cranston, about his new movie.

There is also an appearance by Eurovision singer Lesley Roy, alongside previous Eurovision winners, Linda Martin, Niamh Kavanagh, Charlie McGettigan and Paul Harrington. And there will be a revealing interview with former President Mary Robinson, who will explain how she was “horribly tricked” when agreeing to be photographed in 2018 in Dubai with princess Princess Latifa. This comes amid claims that the Princess was, and still is, being held captive by her family.

Grayson’s Art Club

Channel 4, 8pm

Avant-garde artist Grayson Perry believes “art can get us through this crisis” — “this crisis” obviously being the pandemic. So it’s off to his studio, where he and his wife Phillipa have Zoom chats with George Michael and Anneka Rice and run the rule over art submitted by the public around the theme of family. Perry also becomes emotional when finishing a sculpture inspired by his childhood teddy, Alan Measles.

Sport: Rugbaí Beo

TG4, 7.55pm

Munster travel to Cardiff Arms Park for a crunch tie with Cardiff in the Pro14