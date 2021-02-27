Saturday TV Tips: Are we brave enough for singing, dancing and ukulele playing with Donncha?

Premier League

Manchester City v West Ham United, 12.30pm, BT Sport; West Bromwich Albion v Brighton & Hove Albion, 3pm, Sky Sports; Leeds United v Aston Villa, 5.30pm, Sky Sports; Newcastle United v Wolverhampton Wanderers, 8pm, Sky Sports

Donncha’s Two Talented

RTÉ One, 5.15pm

Talented youngsters aged 5-11 years will strut their stuff on the big stage — but there is a hilarious and potentially mortifying twist: every child must convince an adult family member to duet with them on the show.

Hosted by rugby legend Donncha O’Callaghan — today he's joined by by Eva Norton her mum, Frances, from Dublin; Willow Abdulla and mum, Anja, from County Wexford; and Noah Kane and dad, Dave, from Dublin.

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales

RTÉ One, 6.35pm

Johnny Depp as Captain Jack Sparrow in Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales.

Ghost scavengers escape from the Devil's Triangle, determined to kill every pirate at sea, including Captain Jack Sparrow. Swashbuckler, starring Johnny Depp — this is the fifth Pirates of the Caribbean film.

Enslaved: The Lost History of the Transatlantic Slave Trade

RTÉ Two, 8.50pm

Samuel L Jackson and a team of journalists and divers explore 400 years of slavery. The finale looks at the politics that brought the enslavement of Africa.

The Voice UK

Virgin Media One, 9pm

Singing competition hosted by Emma Willis. The Battle rounds continue as the acts go head-to-head and fight for a place in the semi-finals.

Twister

RTÉ 2, 9.50pm

Twister was released in 1996. Credit: Warner Bros

The human heroes are generally a bit windswept but relatively unscathed in this dated tornado movie — a (flying) cow isn't as lucky.

Helen Hunt plays a storm-chaser and Bill Paxton plays her estranged husband — they reunite to take on the dangerous task of mapping the path of a massive tornado.