Saturday TV Tips: Are we brave enough for singing, dancing and ukulele playing with Donncha?

Talented youngsters aged 5-11 years will strut their stuff on the big stage — but there is a hilarious and potentially mortifying twist: every child must convince an adult family member to duet with them on the show.
Hosted by rugby legend Donncha O’Callaghan — today he's joined by by Eva Norton her mum, Frances, from Dublin; Willow Abdulla and mum, Anja, from County Wexford; and Noah Kane and dad, Dave, from Dublin.
Ghost scavengers escape from the Devil's Triangle, determined to kill every pirate at sea, including Captain Jack Sparrow. Swashbuckler, starring Johnny Depp — this is the fifth Pirates of the Caribbean film.
Samuel L Jackson and a team of journalists and divers explore 400 years of slavery. The finale looks at the politics that brought the enslavement of Africa.
Singing competition hosted by Emma Willis. The Battle rounds continue as the acts go head-to-head and fight for a place in the semi-finals.
The human heroes are generally a bit windswept but relatively unscathed in this dated tornado movie — a (flying) cow isn't as lucky.
Helen Hunt plays a storm-chaser and Bill Paxton plays her estranged husband — they reunite to take on the dangerous task of mapping the path of a massive tornado.