First Dates Ireland recap: One awkward goodbye and three happy endings

Tara and Andrea

This date went from good to bad in the blink of an eye. Tara from Tipperary has been around the world but had never been on a blind date before her dinner with Italian croupier Andrea, a self-described “positive pessimist”. Andrea told her he is looking for a kind woman, because he is not a kind person and many people found him to be blunt. It was an odd way to start the date. However, they bonded over their experiences of anxiety and of living in different countries, all the while watched by Tara’s housemates who were dining nearby. After their date, Tara told him she just wanted to be friends. It was obvious Andrea was crushed and he very awkwardly turned down her offer of friendship, saying he doesn’t use social media and didn’t think they’d be able to stay in touch. Turns out he was right about being blunt.

Carla and Shez

Shez and Carla hit it off straight away.

Antrim woman Carla entered her date with a list of instructions from her mammy: don’t speak too fast, don’t eat the burger, and come out with a phone number. “I need another son-in-law,” she told her daughter as she walked her to the date. Mental health nurse Carla said she’s looking for a sheep in wolf’s clothing. Enter Shez, a tattooed tall guy who works in social care. They were on the same wavelength when it came to wanting to settle down without settling for someone and they both were unafraid of trying new things. “I can see why they put us together,” Carla said before they both agreed they wanted to see each other again, each rating the date a 9/10. “Would we end up being friends or would we end up having great sex and being really good together?” Shez pondered before they left the restaurant. It turns out they wouldn’t be friends after all as they are now officially in a relationship.

Andrew and Patrick

“It’s like Cornflakes and then you get Crunchy Nut Cornflakes.” That’s how ‘cereal’ dater Andrew described what it’s like to find love and it sounds quite tasty. He’s looking for love after four years of flying solo. Along comes Andrew, who’s looking for a soulmate with a beard and a bald head. Tick and tick. The pair said they both tried dating apps but found they were only being contacted by men half their age. “I was thinking, I’ve got shirts older than you, I’m not your daddy,” Patrick said. Andrew, meanwhile, was tearful when describing the end of his 20-year relationship, which Patrick described as a moment where he wanted to hold his hand and listen. Their connection was obvious so it was no surprise when they said yes to seeing each other again. Their dates since have been over Zoom but Patrick has an open invitation to go dancing with Andrew in Belfast.

Alison and Jason

Paramedic Jason was a firm believer in the magic of a blind date: it’s how his grandparents met and went on to have a successful and happy marriage. He was paired with history teacher Alison, who said she is an independent woman and would insist on splitting the bill. “I’m dressed, I’m out of the house, I’m ready to go,” she said ahead of the date, which will surely be everyone’s mantra post-pandemic. For these two, the conversation and laughter came easily as they spoke of family and home. The shock that Alison had no road frontage to speak of didn’t sour the experience though her “song and dance” about splitting the bill made Jason think she wasn’t interested. The relief was evident when she told him she’d like to see him again and they toasted their budding romance with shots. They’ve met up and been on a few dates since.