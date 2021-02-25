Thursday's TV Tips: How Covid mutations will impact vaccine roll-out

Coronavirus: A Horizon Special – What We Know Now

BBC Two, 9pm

Who’s up for another hour of Covid-themed telly? No, come back (I’m joking – it isn’t as if you actually have anywhere to go). Twin TV boffins Chris and Xand van Tulleken are joined by Dr Guddi Singh for an exploration of how Covid mutations will impact on the vaccine roll-out. They hazard a guess, too, as to when this might all end - though their conclusions obviously come with a health-warning given the diverging rates of vaccine roll-out in Ireland and the UK.

First Dates Ireland

RTÉ Two, 9.30pm

With the pandemic rumbling ever onwards we could all do with reminder of the joys and pitfalls of human interaction. And that is what is served up on a (socially-distanced) platter on the new season of First Dates Ireland. This week, a professional croupier, a nurse, a history teacher and a “tattooed bad boy” are among those looking for love (or even just a moment of emotional connection). For viewers, meanwhile, the novelty will be in watching people walk into a restaurant and order food and then converse without any need for a Zoom link, just like our grandparents used to.

Sport

Arsenal v Benfica, Virgin Media Two, 5.30pm

The Gunners dominated their group while Benfica finished second in theirs. Whoever comes through this tie will fancy their chances of going far in the competition

Manchester United v Real Sociedad, Europa League, Virgin Media Two, 7.45pm

Manchester are 4-0 up on Real Sociedad after the first leg and will be favourites to go win this Round of 32 clash.

UEFA Europa League Highlights, Virgin Media Two, 10.15pm

Highlights from the above matches as well as the clashes between Leicester City and Slavia Prague at King Power Stadium and Rangers and Royal Antwerp at Ibrox.